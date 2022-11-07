Read full article on original website
Mary M. Berberian, 98, of Northborough
– Mary M. Berberian, 98, of Northborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was the devoted wife for 65 years to Kachadoor “Kachie” Berberian, until his own passing on November 3, 2012. Mary was born in Whitinsville, one of five children to the late Serop and Nectar (Berejiklian) Arakelian.
Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, of Hudson
Hudson – Beverly M. Sturtevant, 84, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She leaves her husband of 65 years Leroy E. Sturtevant. Beverly was born in Marlboro and raised in Hudson, daughter of the late Charles H. Munroe Sr. and...
Judith M. Voutas, 78, of Westborough
– Judith M. (Stone) Voutas, 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Vaughn E. and May E. (Bridges) Stone. She was raised and educated in Worcester graduating from Commerce High School in 1962. She went on to nursing school at Westborough State Hospital graduating in 1964 as a Licensed Practical Nurse and continued working there for the next few years until she started her family.
Michael J. Callahan, 77, retired Sudbury Fire Fighter
Marlborough – Michael “Mike” J. Callahan 77 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness. Mike was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Cole) Callahan. He retired as a Lieutenant in 2000, from the...
Kenneth T. Taylor, 80, formerly of Southborough
– Dr Kenneth Taylor Nolan, DDS, of Wells ME and formerly of Southborough, MA, passed away at his home in Maine following a period of failing health. Born May 15, 1942, in Providence, RI, Ken was the son of John and Lillian Pelland Nolan. He received his undergraduate degree from Tufts University and was graduated from Georgetown School of Dentistry in Washington DC.
Brigham Street Old Burial Ground is final resting place for many early Northborough residents
NORTHBOROUGH – Upon first glance at the Brigham Street Old Burial Ground, it does not look like much more than a grassy, wooded lot. But, if you look more closely, you will notice four legible headstones and a fifth illegible marker clustered together. Other stones that don’t have inscriptions dot the landscape.
Wenzel: Meeting House Fair at the First Church, Marlborough High classes reunite
MARLBOROUGH – “While the date may change, the day never will, it’s the Saturday before Thanksgiving at the church on the hill,” when the Women’s Fellowship holds the traditional Meeting House Fair, at the First Church in Marlborough, Congregational. This year the old-fashioned fair is...
Michael D. Flynn, 60, of Shrewsbury
– Michael D. Flynn, 60, of Shrewsbury, passed away Monday November 7th surrounded by his loved ones, after a period of declining health. He was 60 years old. He was the son of the late Jack and Eileen Flynn. Michael grew up in Northboro and was a 1981 graduate of...
‘Opportunity to honor and give thanks:’ Marlborough honors veterans
MARLBOROUGH – Three rounds of shots echoed in downtown Marlborough this morning as the community gathered for the Veterans Day parade. Along stops of the parade at each of the monuments, a wreath was laid before the rounds were fired and a member of the Marlborough High School marching band played “taps.”
Marlborough Historical Society calendar recalls city’s disasters and scandals
MARLBOROUGH – Speakeasies, moonshine, hurricanes and even the sudden death of a mayor – this year the theme of the Marlborough Historical Society’s calendar is “Disasters, Scandals and Scoundrels.”. “This year’s theme is enticing,” said Linda Rennie, recording secretary for the historical society’s trustees....
Southborough police log, Nov. 11 edition
12:03 a.m. Framingham/Boston Rds. Motor vehicle stop. 8:32 a.m. Cordaville Rd. Disturbance. 10:38 a.m. Parkerville Rd. Parking complaint. 12:20 p.m. Southville Rd. Parking complaint. 3:53 p.m. Arrested, Ahmad Al Karaki, of Village Brook Ln., Natick, on warrant, no inspection sticker. Friday, Oct. 14. 7:04 a.m. Highland St. Tree/limb down in...
Marlborough receives state grant for Cedar Hill Street reconstruction
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Economic Development Corp. recently announced that its application for a $2 million MassWorks Infrastructure grant has been accepted. The grant will help the city reconstruct a one-mile stretch of narrow roadway on Cedar Hill Street, which is near Crane Swamp. The roadway serves as a...
Westborough Connects plans Kindness Week
WESTBOROUGH – Get ready to spread a little kindness. Westborough Connects will sponsor the fifth Kindness Week Nov. 12-18. According to Executive Director of Westborough Connects Kelley Petralia, the idea for the event began after a brainstorming session with other organizations about five years ago. “We wanted to rally...
Shrewsbury police log, Nov. 11 edition
7:57 a.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 8:55 a.m. North Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV. 12:58 p.m. Manor Rd. Medical call. 2:53 p.m. Boylston St. Identity theft. 3:00 p.m. Boston Tpke. Preserve the peace. 3:50 p.m. Holden St. Animal complaint. 4:24 p.m. Morningside Dr./Country Way. Suspicious person/MV. 4:59 p.m. Plainfield...
Air Force veteran flies high for Veterans Day
WESTBOROUGH – As part of her Veterans Day speech on Nov. 11, Grand Marshall Adriana Snow Baltimore recited the oath she took when she joined the Air Force in the 1950s. “I may have been discharged [from the service], but there is no discharge from that pledge,” she said.
Hudson parade and ceremony thank military veterans
HUDSON – Stars and stripes were plentiful Nov. 11 in downtown Hudson. The town’s Veterans Day parade was led by three color guards: Hudson AMVETS Post 208, Marine Corps JROTC of Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and Hudson Police Department. A ceremony, emceed by Commander Joe Jacobs...
Westborough police log, Nov. 11 edition
12:13 p.m. W Main St. Parking violation/complaint. 1:26 p.m. E Main St. Accident – hit & run. 3:08 p.m. E Main St. Accident property damage. 7:23 p.m. Simeon Howard Way. Disturbance (general). 10:49 p.m. Oak St. Disturbance (general). Friday, Oct. 28. 12:28 a.m. W Main St. Disturbance (general). 12:30...
School Committee honors Shrewsbury seniors
SHREWSBURY – Four Shrewsbury High School seniors received awards for their work during a School Committee meeting Oct. 26. “You’re phenomenally impressive people… you’re high-achieving, stretching your boundaries, but also all showing a great deal of humility. We are incredibly proud of what you exemplify,” School Committee Chair Lynsey Heffernan said.
Shrewsbury commemorates Veterans Day
SHREWSBURY – Residents gathered at the World War I Memorial in front of the former Beal School to honor Veterans Day. “It is an honor to speak to you on Veterans Day, especially in front of the Shrewsbury World War I memorial. Veterans Day is a day to respect, honor and remember all of our service members,” said Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury).
Local Veterans Day events kick off today
REGION – Across the region, the community is gathering for Veterans Day. From parades to luncheons, here’s ways to commemorate Veterans Day in your town. The VFW and American Legion will be holding an official ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 1497 parking lot, 25 Main St, South Grafton. Light refreshments will be held in the building after the ceremony. All are invited to attend.
