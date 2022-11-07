Read full article on original website
Related
California election results: House races swinging toward Democrats
In four of the five races that saw updates Wednesday, the Democrats slightly improved their margins.
SFGate
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
SFGate
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican...
Calif. politicians killed slavery ban that passed in Tennessee, Alabama
This result went viral because of the unintentionally hilarious graphic that FOX13 Memphis posted on Twitter that read "YOU DECIDE/SLAVERY BANNED."
SFGate
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect...
SFGate
In red California, election deniers rant about fraud and promise they won't go away
REDDING, Calif. — A cold rain poured outside as Patty Plumb stood before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Election Day and — with a warm smile and a chipper voice — warned that the local voting system is rigged. Plumb had conducted a "citizen's audit"...
SFGate
2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remained unresolved Friday heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a thin lead over Democrat Jamie...
SFGate
What US election results mean for the future of Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — If Republicans win the House, where does that leave Ukraine?. It's a question that is top of mind in Washington as the GOP draws closer to winning the majority in the U.S. House. Some fear the end of Democratic control in Congress — and the empowerment of “America First” conservatives — could ultimately result in the curtailment of American assistance as Ukraine battles Russia's invasion.
SFGate
Newsom faced 'El Presidente' jabs, now weighs White House bid
Newly re-elected California Governor Gavin Newsom has spent months deflecting speculation that he plans to run for president, saying he has "sub-zero interest" in getting into the 2024 race. It's a practiced response from someone who has been tagged as a future contender for most of his life - even...
SFGate
Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon's 4th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, keeping it blue following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos, who was making his second bid for the seat. The district includes...
SFGate
Congresswoman ahead of developer in seesaw LA mayor's race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass established a fragile lead Friday over developer Rick Caruso in their back-and-forth contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, with many ballots uncounted and the outcome not expected until at least next week. Returns released by the Los Angeles...
SFGate
Kevin McCarthy declares victory while 70+ House races remain uncalled
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy all but declared victory Tuesday night as Republicans seem poised to wrest control of the U.S. House of Representatives away from Democrats, but the minority leader's optimism may turn out to be premature — there are still 70 races left to be decided, according to the Associated Press. Even more remained uncalled at the time of McCarthy's remarks.
Oregon vs. Washington picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Pac-12 rivals square off in Eugene this weekend as Oregon welcomes Washington in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Oregon has won eight straight games since losing the opener to Georgia, scoring 40 points each time out, and sitting in the lead for the Pac-12 title chase. ...
SFGate
Youngkin apologizes to Pelosi for remarks after attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for widely criticized remarks he made after the October attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, Youngkin's office confirmed Wednesday. “My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind...
SFGate
Las Vegas newspaper grieves politics reporter, dead at 64
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gary Martin, the Washington bureau chief for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has died. The newspaper confirmed Martin was found dead Thursday afternoon in his room at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He was 64. Las Vegas police say it appears Martin died of...
SFGate
California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on...
Comments / 0