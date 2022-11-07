Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs Los Alamitos, CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. It’s been several years...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly CIF Football vs Los Al, Millikan vs Cypress, Lakewood at Redondo Union
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s playoff high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Los Al (730pm), Millikan and Cypress (7pm), and Lakewood and Redondo Union (7pm). The Poly game is airing live on Bally Sports on TV–we don’t have a streaming link. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games.
PODCAST: Previewing Long Beach Poly, Millikan, Lakewood CIF Football Quarterfinals
This week we’re coming to you live via tape delay from Long Beach Poly football practice as we interview players and coaches after previewing the CIF Southern Section quarterfinals this week for the Jackrabbits, Millikan Rams and Lakewood Lancers. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has...
Lakewood Signing Day Recognizes Three Volleyball Signees
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood girls’ volleyball team held a Signing Day ceremony Thursday afternoon in...
PHOTOS: Lakewood Volleyball Signing Day
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013.
PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Redondo Union, CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood and Redondo Union High Schools are separated by 20 miles, mostly on Interstate 405, but these two football programs have taken very different roads to the CIF Southern Section Division 8 quarterfinals. After a slow...
Football: Long Beach Poly Enters Los Al Game As Underdog by CalPreps Projection
We don’t normally cite CalPreps game score predictions, but with so much interest in this week’s CIF-SS football quarterfinal playoff games, why not?. Long Beach Poly actually moved back up over Los Al in this week’s CalPreps ratings, and is now once again No. 4 in the CIF-SS, with Mission Viejo No. 5 and Los Alamitos No. 6.
FEATURE: The Return Of Lakewood Football’s Red Swarm Defense
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Red Swarm. That’s two words to represent a mindset handed down from generation to generation of Lakewood football players. “It’s 11 red hats to the ball at all times,” Lakewood alum and defensive coordinator Vince...
Girls’ Golf: Wilson’s Alyson Sor Advances to CIF State Championship
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The individual accolades keep rolling in for Wilson senior Alyson Sor. She won a third Moore...
Tracking Every NLI UCLA Received on 2023 National Signing Day
UCLA men's basketball signed its two headlining recruits, while baseball, softball and gymnastics were among the teams that locked up big classes.
Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Mater Dei-Santa Ana football coach Bruce Rollinson, the winningest active coach in California, announced a few minutes ago on Twitter he will retire at the end of this, his 34th season. "After playing at Mater Dei more than 50 years ago, 47 years coaching at Mater Dei and 34 years as the head ...
PODCAST: Interviewing Author Don Wallace About ‘One Great Game’ High School Football Book
With Long Beach Poly playing a historic game in Long Beach this week, it’s a perfect time to catch up with our friend Don Wallace who wrote ‘One Great Game’ about the Long Beach Poly and De La Salle game two decades ago. JJ Fiddler is an...
Los Angeles, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
FEATURE: Myles Jackson Rewriting Record Books as Millikan Quarterback
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. During last week’s 49-21 playoff win over Saugus High, the Millikan offense needed exactly one drive to find its rhythm. By their second possession, the Rams were fully in sync, rattling off 49 unanswered points as they cruised into the second round of the CIF-SS playoffs.
PREVIEW: Long Beach State Women’s Basketball Is Rebuilt And Ready To Win
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The 2022-23 Long Beach State women’s basketball roster underwent the largest year-to-year...
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
Denny’s Heads to Yorba Linda
Diners can expect to find all the chain's go-to favorites by the end of 2022.
High-Speed Chase Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach Area
A high-speed chase in southern Los Angeles County ended in a horrific crash at an intersection in the Long Beach area. The driver was swerving in and out of freeway lanes before exiting onto streets. The driver ran several red lights in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas before slamming into the passenger side of another car entering the intersection at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards.
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
