Long Beach, CA

The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs Los Alamitos, CIF Football

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs Los Alamitos, CIF Football

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. It's been several years...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Lakewood Signing Day Recognizes Three Volleyball Signees

Lakewood Signing Day Recognizes Three Volleyball Signees

The562's coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood girls' volleyball team held a Signing Day ceremony Thursday afternoon in...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Lakewood Volleyball Signing Day

PHOTOS: Lakewood Volleyball Signing Day

The562's coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Redondo Union, CIF Football

PREVIEW: Lakewood vs. Redondo Union, CIF Football

The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood and Redondo Union High Schools are separated by 20 miles, mostly on Interstate 405, but these two football programs have taken very different roads to the CIF Southern Section Division 8 quarterfinals. After a slow...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

FEATURE: The Return Of Lakewood Football’s Red Swarm Defense

FEATURE: The Return Of Lakewood Football's Red Swarm Defense

The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Red Swarm. That's two words to represent a mindset handed down from generation to generation of Lakewood football players. "It's 11 red hats to the ball at all times," Lakewood alum and defensive coordinator Vince...
LAKEWOOD, CA
High School Football PRO

Los Angeles, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

FEATURE: Myles Jackson Rewriting Record Books as Millikan Quarterback

FEATURE: Myles Jackson Rewriting Record Books as Millikan Quarterback

The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. During last week's 49-21 playoff win over Saugus High, the Millikan offense needed exactly one drive to find its rhythm. By their second possession, the Rams were fully in sync, rattling off 49 unanswered points as they cruised into the second round of the CIF-SS playoffs.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High-Speed Chase Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach Area

High-Speed Chase Ends in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach Area

A high-speed chase in southern Los Angeles County ended in a horrific crash at an intersection in the Long Beach area. The driver was swerving in and out of freeway lanes before exiting onto streets. The driver ran several red lights in the Long Beach and Lakewood areas before slamming into the passenger side of another car entering the intersection at Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards.
LONG BEACH, CA
irvinestandard.com

Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’

Take this 3.5-mile hike into the 'Yosemite of Orange County'

Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

