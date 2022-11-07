We don’t normally cite CalPreps game score predictions, but with so much interest in this week’s CIF-SS football quarterfinal playoff games, why not?. Long Beach Poly actually moved back up over Los Al in this week’s CalPreps ratings, and is now once again No. 4 in the CIF-SS, with Mission Viejo No. 5 and Los Alamitos No. 6.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO