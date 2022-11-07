ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fox4kc.com

Kansas City-area grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas City-area grocery store locations will be open Thanksgiving Day for any critical ingredients shoppers forgot to pick up before the celebration. Price Chopper, Sun Fresh, and Hen House Market locations across the metro will all be open on the holiday. The companies...
KMBC.com

Kansas City community land trust rethinks affordable home ownership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent $50 millionaffordable housing initiative passed by Kansas City voters has put the spotlight on groups looking to help lower-income residents with housing needs. One of those groups, the Marlborough Community Land Trust, continues to market its third home for sale since the land...
Little Apple Post

Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
KCTV 5

Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Strong cold front getting closer (WED-11/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re starting the day today much like yesterday finished, gray and mild. If anything, temperatures this morning are milder than where the were yesterday. This is more a result of the dew points now reaching the 60s. It feels like spring out there and with the winds going today. That won’t change.
KMBC.com

Taylor Swift adds second show at Arrowhead Stadium in July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift has added a second show in Kansas City, Missouri, for her "Eras Tour," which hits stadiums across the United States in 2023. There will be two shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 and July 8, featuring special guests Muna and Gracie Abrams.
