Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Before the Central Library of Kansas City found a home, other buildings were outgrown including the one built in 1897CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Person wins $50,000 from Powerball ticket purchased at KCI
A Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 off a Powerball ticket he purchased at Kansas International Airport on Oct. 22.
Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N' Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts around Kansas City metro
In honor of Veterans Day, businesses around Kansas City are offering deals and discounts to past and present military members.
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Inside look: Amazon opens new, high-tech facility in Northland
Amazon is stepping up its game with a new, high-tech sortation center in Liberty, Missouri where employees and robots work side by side.
Kansas City-area grocery stores open on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas City-area grocery store locations will be open Thanksgiving Day for any critical ingredients shoppers forgot to pick up before the celebration. Price Chopper, Sun Fresh, and Hen House Market locations across the metro will all be open on the holiday. The companies...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
New Missouri River entertainment district includes areas for marijuana consumption
It's called the Smokey River Entertainment District and the plan is for it to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri along the Missouri River, north of Independence.
Kansas City community land trust rethinks affordable home ownership
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent $50 millionaffordable housing initiative passed by Kansas City voters has put the spotlight on groups looking to help lower-income residents with housing needs. One of those groups, the Marlborough Community Land Trust, continues to market its third home for sale since the land...
Kansas City Council authorizes $1.8M to resolve deadly Westport crash lawsuit
Kansas City council unanimously approved $1.8 million to settle wrongful death lawsuits from a deadly Westport crash involving a KCMO firetruck.
Missouri Election Results: Looking forward at new measures in Missouri, and Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There weren't many surprises on the Missouri side of the state line on Election Day. Most polling predicted Missouri's senate seat remaining red, and that voters would see green on Amendment 3. Here's how some of the races and ballot issues in Missouri performed:. Missouri...
Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Veterans Day in Kansas City: Deals, freebies, events honoring those who served
This Veterans Day, many businesses offer special deals for active and former military members. There are also several events in the Kansas City area.
Kansas City expands extreme weather plan as temperatures drop
Kansas City's council expands the community's extreme weather plan that helps shelter the houseless when the temperatures drop below freezing.
Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
Joe’s Blog: Strong cold front getting closer (WED-11/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re starting the day today much like yesterday finished, gray and mild. If anything, temperatures this morning are milder than where the were yesterday. This is more a result of the dew points now reaching the 60s. It feels like spring out there and with the winds going today. That won’t change.
Taylor Swift adds second show at Arrowhead Stadium in July
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift has added a second show in Kansas City, Missouri, for her "Eras Tour," which hits stadiums across the United States in 2023. There will be two shows at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 and July 8, featuring special guests Muna and Gracie Abrams.
Johnson County considers $1M investment for affordable housing in Gardner
Next week the BOCC will consider allocating $1million to support an affordable housing project in Gardner.
Kansas City police share tips to stay safe while exercising outside
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Exercising is good for your physical and mental health. But sometimes working out can leave us in a vulnerable position, especially if you're out by yourself. Before you hit the trail this weekend, KMBC 9 Investigates shares some ideas to make sure you stay safe.
