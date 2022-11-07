ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: ACC receives Key to Our Success Award

Roofing and siding company American Classic Construction (ACC) is the recent recipient of CD Barnes Construction’s Key to Our Success Award for subcontractor work performed on the Milestones Early Learning project in Wyoming. ACC was selected for its increased dedication to jobsite commitment to safety and willingness to make adjustments on the fly. CD Barnes created the award program in 2016 to recognize subcontractors that go beyond everyday duties and exemplify the best in performance, quality and communication.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids hotels beat pre-pandemic revenues in 2022 tourism season

GRAND RAPIDS — Hotels in Kent County blew past their 2019 summer revenue levels by almost $15 million during 2022’s peak tourism season. In June, July and August 2022, Kent County hotels generated about $83.3 million in total revenue, up from $68.3 million during the same period in 2019, according to STR Inc. reports that Experience Grand Rapids shared with Crain’s on Nov. 7.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Michigan CASA CEO named to Governor’s Task Force

A West Michigan leader in child welfare will help shape Michigan policy regarding child abuse and neglect. Patty Sabin, president and CEO of Michigan Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), has been appointed to the Governor’s Task Force, a multidisciplinary task force charged with improving the state’s handling of child abuse and neglect cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
ZEELAND, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI

