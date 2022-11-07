ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here’s when polls open on Election Day

By Rachel Scully
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26voK4_0j1oQn6700

Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout.

MORE: Your Local Election Headquarters

Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time.

What to watch in tomorrow’s midterm elections

Alabama

7 a.m.

Alaska

7 a.m.

Arizona

6 a.m.

Arkansas

7:30 a.m.

California

7 a.m.

Colorado

7 a.m.

Connecticut

6 a.m.

Delaware

7 a.m.

Florida

7 a.m.

Georgia

7 a.m.

Hawaii

7 a.m.

Idaho

8 a.m.

Illinois

6 a.m.

Indiana

6 a.m.

Iowa

7 a.m.

Kansas

7 a.m.

Kentucky

6 a.m.

Louisiana

6 a.m.

Maine

6 a.m.

Maryland

7 a.m.

Massachusetts

7 a.m.

Michigan

7 a.m.

Minnesota

7 a.m.

Mississippi

7 a.m.

Missouri

6 a.m.

Montana

7 a.m.

Nebraska

8 a.m.

Nevada

7 a.m.]

New Hampshire

Varies

New Jersey

6 a.m.

New Mexico

7 a.m.

New York

6 a.m.

North Carolina

6:30 a.m.

North Dakota

Varies

Ohio

6:30 a.m.

Oklahoma

7 a.m.

Oregon

Varies

Pennsylvania

7 a.m.

Rhode Island

7 a.m.

South Carolina

7 a.m.

South Dakota

7 a.m.

Tennessee

Varies

Texas

7 a.m.

Utah

7 a.m.

Vermont

Varies

Virginia

6 a.m.

Washington

Varies

West Virginia

6:30 a.m.

Wisconsin

7 a.m.

Wyoming

7 a.m.

District of Columbia

7 a.m.

WATE

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs

Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

3 cows killed, others still missing after I-40W after crash near

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer carrying cattle overturned on I-40 West in Cocke County on Thursday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. At 9 p.m. Thursday, 68 cows were on the trailer that was blocking I-40 West at the 432 ramps near Newport after a crash. By 10:33 p.m., Cocke County EMA said 33 cattle were accounted for but one died at the scene.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Gen Z heads to the polls in large numbers to vote blue

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Voters between the age of 18 and 29 showed up in record numbers in the midterm election, preliminary data shows. Exit polling from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement shows voters in that age range were key to securing Democratic victories in battleground states, saying more than 60% of Gen Z voted blue.
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported—whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure—but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and […]
