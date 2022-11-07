ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Ticked off! @aggressive drivers

By Ticked Off!, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Traffic blurs by as Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputy Andre Shoucair issues a driver a speeding ticket on Interstate 4, Wednesday, June 6, 2007, in Altamonte Springs, just north of Maitland. SCSO traffic-enforcement units were out in force for the second day of the "4 Days on I-4" aggressive driver enforcement. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel) trax 00098151A Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel/Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel

I’m ticked off at all the Tom Brady coverage. Enough is enough. Why is he getting that much press? Who gives a hoot? I dread the coverage when he is inducted into the Hall of Frame. Hope not!

I am ticked off at aggressive drivers. You know who you are. You speed up when I signal to get in your lane. You come right up to my back bumper. You don’t use turn signals and swerve between lanes. Grow up and get polite.

I’m ticked off I can’t move out of Florida. It’s November and I still have my air conditioner running. They say Florida has great weather. Yes, it’s great if you’re a reptile.

Cheer up folks. Keep your TV remote handy, as you no longer have to listen to the constant pounding of Camp Lejeune in your ears. Medicare Advantage and Humana have reared their ugly heads to almost drown them out.

Wouldn’t it be great that as soon as you voted you could somehow turn off all the political ads? Plus, it would be an incentive to get out and vote!

I am really ticked off at the person who complained about the college football coverage of FSU and UF. The best team UCF gets what’s left at the bottom of the page in a corner and they are the local college team and everyone knows UCF would beat both UF and FSU.

To the writer who said the number one cause of accidents is distracted driving, and that all police do is give tickets for “petty”  violations, what is your solution? Who is going to stop the distracted drivers causing all the accidents? And keep those brake lights fixed so people know you are braking and you won’t get a “petty” ticket.

The flip side

Thank you to the angel that found my prescription glasses that I lost during one of my morning walks down Maguire Road to Publix.  Saw them today on my walk sitting on top of the trash receptacle by Goodwill in perfect condition.  Just a miracle by far!

Evie M.

3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I cried

Florida Man laughing. Stock photoBrian Lundquist on Unsplash.com. I don’t care who you are or how little of a heart you have, everyone loves a good chuckle. It’s just a fact. And honestly, nothing has made me chuckle more lately since I moved to Orlando than Florida Man headlines. Sure, much like the rest of the world I was aware of Florida Man, but not until I moved here did I really start to appreciate the beauty of Florida Man headlines.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think

A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
whatnoworlando.com

La Granja to Expand its Central Florida Footprint

The growing Latin American fast casual brand La Granja Chicken Steak and Seafood will soon be opening a new Orlando location, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 728 South Alafaya Trail, in an area relatively unpopulated by restaurants. The nearest eateries are IHOP, Subway, and Taco Bell, just a bit north on South Alafaya Trail.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!

To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
APOPKA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Nicole upgraded to Hurricane

According to weather.com, Nicole made its first landfall in the northwest Bahamas just before noon Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The large wind field of Nicole means tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or greater) extend well to the west, north, and east of that center, including into Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center analysis below.
APOPKA, FL
