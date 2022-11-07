O'Hare Airport travelers: Expect limited parking starting Tuesday as new garage is built

If you’re planning to drive to O’Hare Airport and go to the International Terminal, know that starting Tuesday, Nov. 8, there’ll be some parking changes.

The city said there will be limited parking in Lot D at O’Hare’s International Terminal 5, beginning on Tuesday. This is due to crews working to build a new six-story parking structure. The new structure will replace the current surface parking lot and have more than twice the capacity of the lot.

The existing pedestrian bridge that connects Lot D to Terminal 5 will also be closed, starting Tuesday. Travelers can use the temporary walkway to get to the terminal.

The city suggests that if you’re traveling through Terminal 5 or picking up travelers, you give yourself extra time and think about other parking lots or waiting in the Cell Phone Lot for the person you’re picking up.

The parking garage under construction is expected to be complete in 2024.