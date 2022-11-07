Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
Keys to an FSU win over Syracuse
Florida State (6-3, 4-3 ACC) closes out its 2022 ACC and road schedule looking for its seventh win of the year against Syracuse (6-3, 3-2). The Seminoles are a touchdown favorite heading into Saturday night's game. The Osceola staff offer its keys to an FSU victory over the Orange. Osceola...
Scarlet Nation
FSU out rebounded by wide margin in road loss to UCF
Florida State left Orlando with even fewer healthy players. But it was another humbling defeat in a season of growing pains — including a rebounding disparity unlike any the Seminoles have had in recent memory. Darin Green Jr. scored 17 points against his former team and Cam Corhen had...
Scarlet Nation
1st and Nole: FSU embarrasses Miami, can Seminoles win 10 games?
Ariya Massoudi, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Roberto Aguayo, and Curt Weiler take fan questions, comments and more as they chat about the Seminoles' 45-3 win over Miami. They also will look ahead to the game at Syracuse and debate if Florida State can finish the rest of the season without a loss.
Scarlet Nation
FSU offers ex-LSU, now JUCO DT Eric Taylor
Class of 2023 defensive tackle prospect Eric Taylor, who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he has received an offer from FSU. Taylor was a four-star prospect coming out of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt High and signed with LSU as a member of its 2019 recruiting class. He spent two seasons in Baton Rouge before transferring to Summit (Miss.) Southwest Community College.
Scarlet Nation
FSU soccer beats FGCU 3-0 in NCAA Tournament opener
The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (14-2-3) defeated Florida Gulf Coast (12-6-2) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Seminoles blanked the Eagles for the second time this season, with a final score of 3-0. Florida State improved its first-round...
Scarlet Nation
November signing window begins: Women's hoops, soccer, softball
The November signing window opened on Wednesday, and a number of Florida State programs announced newcomers. Here's a look at some of the signings and this story will be updated throughout the day. Women's basketball. Florida State coach Brooke Wyckoff has announced the signing of two incoming freshmen in Spaniards...
Comments / 0