A.V. Club
Nielsen says House Of The Dragon picked up more streaming momentum than Rings Of Power
In hindsight, it’s hard to imagine a better time, over the last few years, to be Nielsen than in the fall of 2022. After a decade of fighting tooth and nail to maintain some fleeting relevance in a world where streaming was rapidly coming into dominance, the ratings company finally had both the tech, and the positioning, to try to answer a question it was uniquely suited to answering, and which millions of people cared about: Who won the big ol’ medieval TV fight, huh? House Of The Dragon or Rings Of Power?
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
A.V. Club
Former Velma Linda Cardellini thinks lesbian Velma is "great"
And so it finally came to pass in Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! that Velma Dinkley, she of the orange sweater and not being able to see without her glasses, is indeed a lesbian. Fans celebrated in the streets (...of Twitter) when a Mystery Inc. cartoon finally managed to canonize Velma’s long-speculated sexuality. Count amongst that number an actual former Velma, Linda Cardellini of Scooby-Doo and its very heterosexual sequel, Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed.
A.V. Club
Sylvester Stallone spends press tour complaining that Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked him into doing a bad movie
Sylvester Stallone is currently on a press tour to promote his new Paramount+ series Tulsa King, but he’s clearly got another project on his mind. That project is, improbably, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, a misbegotten buddy cop comedy about a man (Stallone) and his mother (Golden Girls’ Estelle Getty) solving a murder together. Stallone’s involvement in the 1992 film (which sits at a rough 14% on Rotten Tomatoes) is infamously the result of a prank by his rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, a fact Stallone himself will be quick to remind you.
A.V. Club
Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad say MTV played up their drama on Laguna Beach, shocking nation
It is not a surprise to anyone to hear that reality show drama is manufactured. The Hills, a spin-off of Laguna Beach, ended with a wink to that effect by zooming out of the final scene to reveal a soundstage. So when Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad say MTV created the antagonism between them on Laguna Beach, one might wonder, Yeah, obviously, who cares? Nevertheless, Conrad’s appearance on the Laguna Beach rewatch podcast Back To The Beach (hosted by Cavallari and their mutual ex Stephen Colletti) is a salient document for historians and fans of the franchise.
A.V. Club
Aubrey Plaza says Mike White tapped into "something unconsciously" about her for The White Lotus
After breaking out with Parks And Recreation, Aubrey Plaza has maintained a thriving career in both comedy and indie dramas. With her new role on The White Lotus, the Black Bear actor is making her mark on prestige television. Playing a lawyer dedicated to fighting for workers’ rights, Plaza gets to show audiences used to her dry, edgy persona a whole new side of herself.
A.V. Club
A captivating Andor focuses on sacrifice
Andy Serkis, everyone. If this is the last time we see him in Andor, I’ll be sad but beyond grateful for his work as Kino Loy. If Disney+ had launched ten years ago, you better believe Serkis would have been stunt cast as some kind of over-involved CGI gagoo. Instead, he and Diego Luna have been tearing it up in a mini competition over whose eyes can express more conflicting emotions in any single moment, and it’s been a joy to watch. Go back and watch him just before all hell breaks loose: Hands on his head, he shouts, “Hold your positions!” but everything else on his face, in his voice, screams something else. Fear, anticipation, hope, despair—it’s all there.
A.V. Club
Mythic Quest kicks off season 3 by dutifully getting the band back together
Since the start, Mythic Quest has defined itself as a workplace comedy that emphasizes the work. Rob McElhenney, no stranger to the deconstructed sitcom, understands the irony of passionate people using dispassionate machines to create something that can generate passion in users. And video games certainly generate passion. This juxtaposition is a fundamental philosophy of the company that produces McElhenney’s show, Apple. As the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs put it, “Technology alone is not enough—it’s technology married with liberal arts, married with the humanities, that yields us the results that make our heart sing.”
A.V. Club
Daniel Craig seems much happier playing Benoit Blanc than James Bond, says Dave Bautista
Shocking anyone who’s never read any of the many deeply dispirited interviews he used to give right after he was done filming a Bond movie—including one in which he infamously noted that he’d rather “slash my wrists” than play the character again at the moment—Daniel Craig is apparently a lot happier playing Benoit Blanc than Britain’s most lethal spy. This is per co-star Dave Bautista, who’d presumably know, having appeared with Craig in both Spectre—his penultimate Bond film—as well as in the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
A.V. Club
Welp, this Red Band clip for Bones And All sure doesn't skimp on the "red"
The regular trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming Bones And All didn’t exactly shy away from the film’s gory subject matter—what with all the references to “eaters,” and the sight of Taylor Russell’s Maren covered in blood. But it was, at least, a bit circumspect about the literal consumption of human flesh, something that cannot be said about the new Red Band clip released for Guadagnino’s movie today.
A.V. Club
The Community movie announcement came together at the last minute, according to Danny Pudi
Although it’s been years in the making, when the time finally came to announce the long-awaited Community film, everything was pulled together at the eleventh hour. Danny Pudi shares that co-star Joel McHale texted him the night before the film’s official announcement, sharing that it would become public knowledge sooner rather than later.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 11, to Sunday, November 13. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Let’s celebrate the return of Mythic Quest. Apple TV+,...
A.V. Club
The Crown pauses the royal drama to introduce us to Dodi Fayed’s dad
[Editor’s note: The A.V. Club will publish episode recaps of The Crown’s fifth season every weekday at 1 a.m. Eastern through November 22. The following details episode three.]. Whenever it starts to pick up speed, The Crown tends to deliberately slow itself down. If you came into “Mou...
A.V. Club
In The Fabelmans, Spielberg chronicles his family's story and captures universal truths with his camera
Because it’s directly inspired by the events of his adolescence, The Fabelmans is indisputably the most personal film of Steven Spielberg’s career—but only by a matter of degrees. Even if he didn’t know it at the time, Spielberg made E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial to exorcise the emotional trauma of his parents’ divorce decades earlier. When he directed Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, he channeled the misanthropic energy from his first marriage into its depiction of Willie Scott. Schindler’s List was a reckoning with his Jewish heritage. War Of The Worlds was the reaction through his work to 9/11. And this film brings full circle that commingling of his life and his art in a way that celebrates both the medium to which he’s devoted himself and the experiences that inspired his creative endeavors.
A.V. Club
The English turns a promising story into a beautiful wasteland
Prime Video and BBC’s new Western drama, The English, starts with an unhurried voiceover from Emily Blunt’s Lady Cornelia Locke. As the camera pans over a tidy room that doubles as a shrine to her former adventures, she softly narrates, “Without you, I’d have been killed right at the start. That’s how we met. That’s why we met. It was in the stars.” She steps out of her Victorian London mansion, dressed in garb fit for a funeral, clearly reflecting on her past crusades with a special someone. The monologue acts as a harbinger of the dark story about to unravel, promising intrigue, suspense, action, and romance.
A.V. Club
Studio Ghibli teases Lucasfilm collaboration as world prays for Yaddle movie
Studio Ghibli, the Japanese anime studio known for bringing dreamlike wonder to generations of movie lovers, teased a collaboration with Lucasfilm earlier today. Though details are none existent thus far, we’re willing to go out on a limb and predict that they’re probably making a Yaddle movie. Yes,...
A.V. Club
Seth Rogen on what The Fabelmans and his Ninja Turtles movie have in common
Seth Rogen starring in an autobiographically inspired Steven Spielberg drama isn’t quite as random as you might think. Consider how the true-to-life high school classic Freaks & Geeks launched Rogen’s onscreen career, or that he used his own experiences to write Superbad starting at age 13. Spielberg’s The Fabelmans (in select theaters November 11) centers on young Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), an aspiring filmmaker whose upbringing is influenced by an engineer-genius father (Paul Dano), musician-artist mother (Michelle Williams), and their tagalong friend Bennie. As the latter, Rogen had to bring this fictional but truthful depiction of Spielberg’s surrogate uncle to life—a process that meant asking the legendary filmmaker for intimately personal details.
A.V. Club
The Big Brunch nixes the most annoying parts of TV cooking competitions
“I hope there’s no villain in this group, honestly. Every reality television show, there’s a villain,” judge Will Guidara announces in the premiere of The Big Brunch, the new HBO Max cooking competition focused on those portmanteau plates that occupy restaurant tables from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekend. “I refuse to be the villain,” he promises.
A.V. Club
Julia Fox thinks Kanye West relationship was a "liability" for her acting career
As much as we’d like to separate the art from the artist, the truth is that the personal tends to bleed into the professional in Hollywood. Matters of celebrity can affect an actor’s career, as Julia Fox can attest. The Uncut Gems star has a few big projects on her radar, but during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata she implies that opportunities began to dry up after her high-profile romance with Kanye West.
A.V. Club
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Once gaining millions in added revenue via China, the superhero blockbuster is now facing hard times getting past the country’s tight film censors. Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Warner Bros.’ DC Comics adaptation Black Adam are both expected to be restricted from releasing in Chinese theaters due to strict censorship regulations in the region, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
