Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault.

Victoria Crumble, 40, of Jefferson City, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release. Crumble is suspected of shooting a person in the leg at about 1 a.m. in the parking of a gas station in the 800 block of Stadium Boulevard, police said.

Officers found a spent .380-caliber shell casing and a live round and later found Crumble with a .380-caliber handgun, according to the release.

Police found Crumble after she called police reporting she had been pepper sprayed during the earlier disturbance at the gas station.

Police say Crumble admitted to shooting her gun but said she did so in self-defense.

Officers were sent to another disturbance with a handgun at about 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East Elm Street. A woman told them a man had pistol-whipped her after the incident on Stadium Boulevard, according to the release. Investigators identified the man as Crumble's son, Cortez Burton Jr., 22.

Police said Burton has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, illegal gun possession and first-degree assault. Information about his case was not available in online court records Monday morning. He remained at large.

Both the shooting victim and the beating victim went to a hospital by private vehicle, police said.

