Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman

Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Watch Judas Priest Reunite With K.K. Downing Live at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

It has FINALLY happened! Judas Priest have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they did it in spectacular fashion by playing a medley of songs within their allotted time after being saluted with the Musical Excellence honor. And, after a bit of a divide after his departure from the band over a decade ago, guitarist K.K. Downing was once again playing alongside his onetime bandmates.
Why Guitarist Rob Caggiano Left Anthrax + Joined Volbeat

Current Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano departed Anthrax back in 2013 and almost immediately joined the Danish rockers. He offered an explanation for this decision nearly a decade ago, but time has a way of revealing new perspectives and in a "10 Questions" video interview with Metalshop TV, Caggiano reflected on his exit from the thrash legends as well as what prompted him to take up playing guitar in Volbeat.
Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle

Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time

During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Type O Negative Drummer Says Band’s Music ‘Deserves Some Kind of Celebration’

Type O Negative's career came to a halt after the 2010 death of frontman Peter Steele, and every so often the idea of a doing something to honor the singer is broached. Former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly discussed the possibility once again of doing something with Sonic Seducer during an interview, making one specific qualification about it.
Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50

Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
Nooooo! Weird Al Might Never Release Another Parody Song Again

War still rages in Ukraine. Inflation has made avocados 7 bucks. Elon Musk is chief of Twitter. And if it couldn't get any worse, now we learn this: Weird Al Yankovic says he probably will not release another parody song, ever. We learn this on a day of Weird Al...
The Boomtown Rats Guitarist Garry Roberts Has Died at 72

Garry Roberts, the founding lead guitarist of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, died this week at the age of 72, according to the BBC. The group informed fans of his death in a statement that day. No cause of death was given. Roberts was born in Dublin in 1950. The Boomtown Rats' surviving members include singer-guitarist Bob Geldof, bassist Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crowe.
How (Don’t Call ‘Em a Supergroup) L.S. Dunes Saved Its Own Members’ Lives

For anti-supergroup L.S. Dunes, the magnetism of friendship and love of their craft made coming together a no-brainer, especially during a particularly turbulent moment for the industry and within their personal lives. In this excerpt from a conversation with drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday) and vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive) we...
The 1975 Singer Eats Raw Steak Onstage During Show

Nobody seems to know why, but during The 1975's concert last night (Nov. 7) in New York City, frontman Matty Healy whipped out a raw steak and started eating it. If you're against eating meat, you may want to stop reading. We really don't have much context for you, so...
