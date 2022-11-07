Read full article on original website
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman
Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Dolly Parton Dressed Like Judas Priest at Closing All-Star Song at Rock Hall Ceremony
A few months ago, all Rob Halford said he wanted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a selfie with Dolly Parton, but he ended up with so much more. The Metal God was invited to sing with Parton during her performance of the hit "Jolene," where she actually dressed like a member of Judas Priest.
Sammy Hagar Names Favorite Van Halen Album, Says Unreleased Song Exists
Sammy Hagar has enjoyed a successful career through several bands and his solo work, and while discussing his current Crazy Times album with The Circle, he compared it to some of the favorites throughout his career, in the process sharing what he felt was his best Van Halen album as well.
Behemoth’s Nergal Is Serious When He Says ‘Don’t Start Any New Bands’ Right Now
It's tough out there for a lot of bands right now and Behemoth's Nergal realizes that as much as anyone. So much so that in a new interview with Chaoszine he actively discouraged people from starting new bands. The pandemic is the reason the gears of the music industry machine...
Watch Judas Priest Reunite With K.K. Downing Live at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
It has FINALLY happened! Judas Priest have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they did it in spectacular fashion by playing a medley of songs within their allotted time after being saluted with the Musical Excellence honor. And, after a bit of a divide after his departure from the band over a decade ago, guitarist K.K. Downing was once again playing alongside his onetime bandmates.
Why Guitarist Rob Caggiano Left Anthrax + Joined Volbeat
Current Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano departed Anthrax back in 2013 and almost immediately joined the Danish rockers. He offered an explanation for this decision nearly a decade ago, but time has a way of revealing new perspectives and in a "10 Questions" video interview with Metalshop TV, Caggiano reflected on his exit from the thrash legends as well as what prompted him to take up playing guitar in Volbeat.
ZZ Top Bassist Explains Why He Played Giant 17-String Bass Onstage
ZZ Top bassist Elwood Francis has now explained why he whipped out a massive 17-string bass guitar onstage with the long-running classic rock band last week. Francis, formerly a stage technician for ZZ Top, joined the group as their new bass player last year after the death of longtime ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.
Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle
Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
Daniel Fawcett, Ex-Guitarist for Canadian Rock Icons Helix, Found Murdered
The musician Dan Fawcett, who played guitar in the longtime Canadian hard rock band Helix in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Gibbons Park in London, Ontario, Canada, according to the CBC. He was 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed Fawcett's death...
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Type O Negative Drummer Says Band’s Music ‘Deserves Some Kind of Celebration’
Type O Negative's career came to a halt after the 2010 death of frontman Peter Steele, and every so often the idea of a doing something to honor the singer is broached. Former Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly discussed the possibility once again of doing something with Sonic Seducer during an interview, making one specific qualification about it.
Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50
Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
Lounge Version of Huge Blink-182 Song Featured in New Christmas Commercial
Though Blink-182 are clowning throughout the "All the Small Things" video, the song itself has a pretty sweet sentiment, and it's one that shines through even more in a new U.K. Christmas ad featuring a loungy version of Blink's 2000 single off their Enema of the State album. It's the...
Nooooo! Weird Al Might Never Release Another Parody Song Again
War still rages in Ukraine. Inflation has made avocados 7 bucks. Elon Musk is chief of Twitter. And if it couldn't get any worse, now we learn this: Weird Al Yankovic says he probably will not release another parody song, ever. We learn this on a day of Weird Al...
The Boomtown Rats Guitarist Garry Roberts Has Died at 72
Garry Roberts, the founding lead guitarist of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats, died this week at the age of 72, according to the BBC. The group informed fans of his death in a statement that day. No cause of death was given. Roberts was born in Dublin in 1950. The Boomtown Rats' surviving members include singer-guitarist Bob Geldof, bassist Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crowe.
Watch W.A.S.P. Play ‘Animal (F–k Like a Beast)’ for First Time Since 2006
Ever since W.A.S.P. announced their 40th anniversary tour, everyone's been wondering whether or not they'd add "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)" to the set, especially because Blackie Lawless swore it off years ago. But, the tour kicked off over the weekend, and they did play it — for the first time since 2006.
Photos – Steven Tyler Joins Eminem + Dave Grohl Joins Lionel Richie at Rock Hall
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler joined Eminem onstage to perform at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov. 5). At the same event, Foo Fighters bandleader Dave Grohl performed onstage with Lionel Richie. Eminem, the influential hip-hop artist,...
Why Was Billy Corgan Eating Chips During Smashing Pumpkins Drum Solo?
During a drum solo during at a The Smashing Pumpkins show in Milwaukee, frontman Billy Corgan was caught on video eating some kind of chip from a cup. Fans of the band on YouTube had a field day commenting on what he was chowing down on and made some terrific Smashing Pumpkins snack-puns.
How (Don’t Call ‘Em a Supergroup) L.S. Dunes Saved Its Own Members’ Lives
For anti-supergroup L.S. Dunes, the magnetism of friendship and love of their craft made coming together a no-brainer, especially during a particularly turbulent moment for the industry and within their personal lives. In this excerpt from a conversation with drummer Tucker Rule (Thursday) and vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive) we...
The 1975 Singer Eats Raw Steak Onstage During Show
Nobody seems to know why, but during The 1975's concert last night (Nov. 7) in New York City, frontman Matty Healy whipped out a raw steak and started eating it. If you're against eating meat, you may want to stop reading. We really don't have much context for you, so...
