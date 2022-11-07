ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Click10.com

Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard

MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Traffic dispute leads to road rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon.  We're following more breaking news out of southwest Miami-Dade -- where police say a road rage incident broke out.Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

10-year-old boy who was shot in Miami-Dade apartment dies, police say

A 10-year-old boy has died after being shot in a northeast Miami-Dade apartment Thursday afternoon, police said. Miami-Dade officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper chest when they were called to an apartment complex at around 5:10 p.m., in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, Miami-Dade Police Spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said.
CBS Miami

Child dies after being shot inside NE Miami-Dade apartment

MIAMI -- Police are investigating after a young child was shot and killed Thursday evening by another child inside a northeast Miami-Dade apartment.The victim, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted for treatment to a local hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest, but later died from his injuries. "A 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps was mishandled or perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. Police tell CBS4's Joe Gorchow that five siblings were home alone at the time. Ages range between 9-15. The circumstances...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies

Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Man transferred to Broward to face charges in 2020 shooting

DAVIE, Fla. – A man was transferred from federal prison to Broward County on Tuesday to face charges for a 2020 shooting related to a black market weapons transaction. Detectives accused Darius Stapleton, 25, of Pembroke Pines, of injuring a man on Dec. 7, 2020, during a robbery in Davie.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Convicted felon accused of murder at bus stop in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 47-year-old convicted felon was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday after confessing to a murder, police said. Detectives accused Charles Rodgers of fatally shooting Ronnie Robinson, 51, of Homestead, on Nov. 3, in Florida City, and arrested him on Sunday morning.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview

MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Find Teenager Who Went Missing With Infant Child

Miami Police said they have found a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
MIAMI, FL

