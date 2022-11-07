Read full article on original website
Knight Marketing
4d ago
Great, criminals off the street. The bigger concern is a firearm "stolen out of the Hollywood Police Department". WTH cops can't be trusted with firearms.
Click10.com
Autobody shop painter falsely accused of running chop shop, attorney says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While detectives accused a 59-year-old man of running a place where stolen cars were stripped of salable parts, his defense attorney said he worked as a painter at an autobody shop and didn’t have a criminal record. Police officers arrested Noel Valladares, of Coral...
Click10.com
Police: Beer, toilet paper theft led officers to nab trio suspected in robberies, abductions
MIAMI – Miami police arrested two men and one woman they say were involved in a string of robberies and abductions in late October, mainly centered in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. The Miami Police Department announced the arrests Thursday. According to an arrest report, in the first...
Florida Uber driver shoots passenger after getting attacked over drop off location: Report
A Florida Uber driver was involved in a shooting on Wednesday night after a passenger attacked the driver before being shot.
Click10.com
Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.
cw34.com
Suspect wanted for using a stolen credit card at Best Buy
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after using a stolen credit card at a Best Buy in Palm Beach County. The incident took place on Oct. 19 around 4:30 p.m. Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving the store. Deputies are looking for him and anyone...
Click10.com
Mother of 11-year-old shot, killed by sibling remembers ‘little angel’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of 11-year-old Shemarion Burse, who Miami-Dade police said was accidentally shot and killed by an older sibling Thursday, spoke to Local 10 News Friday in the wake of the tragedy. Shemarion was shot by his 13-year-old sibling at the family’s northeast Miami-Dade apartment...
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
Click10.com
Police locate family of toddler found alone in middle of street in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police confirmed Friday afternoon that they have located the family of a young boy who was found alone in the middle of a street early in the morning. According to authorities, the toddler, who is believed to be around 2 years...
Traffic dispute leads to road rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon. We're following more breaking news out of southwest Miami-Dade -- where police say a road rage incident broke out.Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.
Click10.com
Police: Man dies while shielding woman from armed ex-husband threatening to kill her in Davie
DAVIE, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl saw Luis Rodriguez kill a relative who died while protecting her mother on Sunday in Davie, according to an arrest report that police released on Wednesday. The teenage girl was driving when she saw Rodriguez parked outside of their mobile home, and she...
AOL Corp
10-year-old boy who was shot in Miami-Dade apartment dies, police say
A 10-year-old boy has died after being shot in a northeast Miami-Dade apartment Thursday afternoon, police said. Miami-Dade officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper chest when they were called to an apartment complex at around 5:10 p.m., in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, Miami-Dade Police Spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said.
Click10.com
Police: Fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy accidental, no charges expected
IVES ESTATES, Fla. – A Miami-Dade correctional officer’s 11-year-old son died after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s Ives Estates neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the boy was shot in the chest while he was home with his four siblings, aged...
Child dies after being shot inside NE Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI -- Police are investigating after a young child was shot and killed Thursday evening by another child inside a northeast Miami-Dade apartment.The victim, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted for treatment to a local hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest, but later died from his injuries. "A 10-year-old child that lost his life because of a firearm that perhaps was mishandled or perhaps wasn't handled in a responsible way," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. Police tell CBS4's Joe Gorchow that five siblings were home alone at the time. Ages range between 9-15. The circumstances...
Police: Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
Click10.com
Man transferred to Broward to face charges in 2020 shooting
DAVIE, Fla. – A man was transferred from federal prison to Broward County on Tuesday to face charges for a 2020 shooting related to a black market weapons transaction. Detectives accused Darius Stapleton, 25, of Pembroke Pines, of injuring a man on Dec. 7, 2020, during a robbery in Davie.
Click10.com
Convicted felon accused of murder at bus stop in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 47-year-old convicted felon was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday after confessing to a murder, police said. Detectives accused Charles Rodgers of fatally shooting Ronnie Robinson, 51, of Homestead, on Nov. 3, in Florida City, and arrested him on Sunday morning.
calleochonews.com
Ex-girlfriend of a police officer in critical condition charged with attempted murder
On Friday morning, an ex-girlfriend of a police officer in Miami-Dade shot him in the head after a heated argument. What happened with the ex-girlfriend of a police officer off duty?. Have the officials caught Sanchez?. On Friday morning, November 4, the ex-girlfriend of a police officer that was off...
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview
MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Find Teenager Who Went Missing With Infant Child
Miami Police said they have found a missing teenage girl who was last seen with her infant child. Police said 17-year-old Yailin Vargas was last seen Friday morning in the area of Brickell with her five-month-old son. The two were reported missing by Vargas' mother, who said they live in the area.
