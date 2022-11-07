ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Honoring the Brave Breakfast: Nov. 17 at The Broadmoor

By Alyssa Argentine
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8ClH_0j1oOWG200

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Home Front Military Network is hosting its 6th Annual Honoring the Brave Breakfast this month.

The local nonprofit Home Front Military Network’s mission is to connect military service members, veterans, and their families to resources offered by trusted community partners and to provide emergency financial assistance.

In 2021 alone, Home Front Military Network was able to keep more than 160 vulnerable veteran households from becoming homeless or being without power, water, and other necessities.

The Honoring the Brave Breakfast is happening on Thursday, November 17, at 7:30 A.M at The Broadmoor International Center located at 21 Lake Cir. Registration begins promptly at 7:00 A.M.

The event will feature welcome remarks from the Honorable Mayor John Suthers, performances by The Thunder Tones and Discovery Canyon Middle School Choir, and the presentation of the Joe Henjum “Honoring the Brave” and Bob Carlone Community Service Awards.

There is no cost to attend, but there will be an opportunity to donate to the Home Front Military Network mission.

If you can’t make it to the breakfast, you can head to the HFMN website to donate, or you can test “THRIVE22” TO 44-321.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Honoring veterans this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS – Showing appreciation for our Veterans doesn’t have to end on Veteran’s Day. Ent Credit Union is teaming up with Colorado Honor to make sure Veterans are not forgotten this holiday season. Their goal is to make sure every veteran buried at Colorado’s three National Cemeteries: Fort Logan, Fort Lyon and Pikes Peak […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

D60 honors veterans at Pride & Patriotism tribute

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pueblo District 60 honored veterans with a Pride and Patriotism tribute at Memorial Hall Thursday evening on Nov. 10. Pride and Patriotism afforded District scholars, including JROTC cadets, the opportunity to pay tribute to veterans and active duty military through their creative talents. For 2022’s theme, “Commitment to Service,” students in kindergarten […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Zoo celebrates 30 years of ElectriCritters

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Zoo is bringing back a holiday tradition for its 30th year of the ElectricCritters holiday light show. The show is presented by Black Hills Energy and features thousands of lights and over 150 designs. Guests can experience the displays as they walk through the animal-inspired winter wonderland. On Dec. 14 […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Realty One presents concert, event for Reclaiming Hope

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Realty One is hosting a family-friendly event this Sunday, Nov. 14 to invite the public to learn more about human trafficking and how they can help. The event is being held at Ivywild School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes games and activities for the whole family. Those who choose […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Second annual Adopt-A-Family gift drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way will partner with Harrison School District 2 for the second annual Adopt-A-Family holiday gift drive to provide gifts for families in need. Families from 19 local schools were identified by teachers and counselors as recipients for this year’s gift drive. Many families list basic items, such as a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Donate food and spare change for a good cause in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The annual Thanks-for-Giving and Change for a Change drive will be held in Pueblo on Nov. 18, and community members can help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need by donating food and spare change. The drive will be hosted at the Little Caesar’s at 1175 S. Prairie Ave, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Nominate a Military family: Christmas Wish Program

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Citizen Soldier Connection is looking to recognize up to three active-duty or veteran families from the Pikes Peak Region this holiday season. Citizen Soldier Connection supports local Armed Forces through advocacy, awareness, and accessibility of community resources. The Christmas Wish program will provide a maximum of $30,000, and up to $10,000 per […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

American Legion Post 5 promotes veteran-owned companies

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — American Legion PFC Floyd K Lindstrom Post 5 is hosting an open house to highlight veteran-owned businesses on Saturday, Nov. 12. Post 5’s Facebook event page said there will be crafters, vendors, and businesses displaying their work. The public is invited to learn about what the American Legion does for veterans as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Veterans Day: 11 charities to donate to on Nov. 11

(COLORADO) — On Friday, Nov. 11, make thanking our veterans more than just words this Veterans Day, by donating to a charity that benefits them and their families. FOX21 compiled a list of 11 veteran-serving charities for Nov. 11 to consider donating to: Gary Sinise Foundation Website: Gary Sinise Foundation How to give: Make a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Top five local veteran-owned businesses: FOX21’s Top 5

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Veterans Day, many businesses show their thanks by offering deals, but another way to thank a veteran could be to support some veteran-owned businesses. FOX21 News chose these five veteran-owned businesses to highlight in Colorado Springs and Fountain this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and year-round: Dart Wars Website: Dart Wars, @thedartwars […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tickets on sale now for Annual Holiday Home Tour

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The ‘Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour,’ benefitting the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, is returning for its second year. This year’s tour will feature five professionally decorated homes, showcasing a variety of styles and colors, from modern to traditional, in northern El Paso County. Neighborhoods include Woodmoor, Red Rocks Ranch, and Flying […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

The Nutcracker Ballet opens Dec. 1 at Sangre de Cristo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A staple of holiday tradition returns to the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center with a performance of The Nutcracker. The story of the Nutcracker follows Clara as she attends a Christmas party where she is gifted a nutcracker doll. When she falls asleep that night, she enters fantastical dreams of magical lands […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD officer to receive donation toward recovery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Nov. 10, HBA Cares presented a check to the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation to support an officer battling to return to work after a major medical incident. The check, worth more than $3,000, was the result of a charity hockey game that was played between HBA Cares and CSPD, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

State of the Region highlights challenges & successes

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners chair gave an optimistic view of the current state and future during his State of the Region Address Thursday, Nov. 10. Stan Vanderwerf praised collaborative efforts with local law enforcement to safeguard the community and local policies to squash human trafficking and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Coloradans voting in support of free school lunches

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Over a million Coloradans voted yes on Election Day to Proposition FF (Prop FF), which gives students in Colorado public schools free and healthy lunches, funded by a decrease in tax breaks for households making more than $300,000. “I think Colorado voters understood the importance of access to food and healthy food,” […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Where to find Veterans Day deals in Southern Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veterans day is Friday, Nov. 11, and businesses around Southern Colorado are offering discounts and freebies as a gesture of appreciation for those who have served or are serving our country. Food and Beverage Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering military veterans one free pulled pork sandwich for in-store carryout, through the Dickey’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

City of Colorado Springs named top military employer

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs has been given a gold rating by Military Friendly® for their military-friendly employment and their military spouse employment. Military Friendly named Colorado Springs as one of their 2023 Gold Military Friendly Employer® and Top Ten Military Spouse Friendly Employer®. The Employer designations are evaluated using both public […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy