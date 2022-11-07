Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Evan McPherson was booming punts in Bengals’ latest practice
Some problems exist for the Cincinnati Bengals’ special teams department. Evan McPherson has missed his last two field goals, and Kevin Huber’s consistency punting the ball has gone awry. So what if the former took the latter’s place?. In the team’s final practice before the bye week,...
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Bye-Bye Happiness
The Cincinnati Bengals came through in a big way in Week 9. Despite a myriad of injuries and coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Browns, Zac Taylor and Co. thrashed the Carolina Panthers, 42-21. On this week’s show, we re-hash the big win and look ahead to after...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon said Brian Callahan had “edge” in pregame meetings prior to beatdown of Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a career day in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. With 153 rushing yards and four touchdowns, the explosion on the ground was a welcomed sight for everyone. The talented trio of receivers is fun to watch, but the Bengals need a ground game to make the offense complete.
Cincy Jungle
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 42-21 win over Panthers
Some folks wanted to see the Bengals eke out a tough win to “build character”. There is wisdom to that notion, as it could reinforce the idea that Cincinnati could find a way to win without many of its regular cast of characters. But, even more so, a...
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson still among the best at what he does
Intense. That one word sums up Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson. “The first thing you have to mention when you talk about Trey is his intensity,” Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby said. “He’s an intense football player. He’s intense in the meeting rooms, and he’s intense on the field. And on game day, he tries to take it up to another level.”
Cincy Jungle
This “clinic” play by Eli Apple got Lou Anarumo’s attention
Imagine two years ago hearing that a team with Eli Apple as its CB1 would hold a starting quarterback to three completions on 10 attempts for nine yards and two interceptions. Well, that’s exactly what happened for the Cincinnati Bengals against P.J. Walker and the Carolina Panthers. After the...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/11): In honor of Veterans Day
It was only natural for several Bengals to go out into the community recently and help a veteran as they celebrated Veterans Day. In honor of Veterans Day, the Bengals recently teamed with Operation Ramp It Up to help a veteran in the community. Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals OL Film Grades: Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals won in dominating fashion over the Carolina Panthers to go into the bye 5-4! They were able to post their best numbers in the run game so far this season, and Joe Mixon set the franchise record for touchdowns on the ground. Let’s dive into the grades!...
Cincy Jungle
Where do the Bengals sit in Week 10 power rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals disappointed fans with a Week 8 letdown against the Browns. They entered the final period down 25-0, and it was a defeat that had fans betting to replace several key starters. At home against the Panthers in Week 10 was a get-right game for Cincinnati, and they...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been named the Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, the league announced Wednesday. Mixon rushed for 153 yards on 22 attempts (7.0 average) with four touchdowns, while also catching four...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 10
Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals have hit a much-needed bye week to rest and recover heading into the biggest stretch of the regular season. And thankfully, it will come following a victory, as the Bengals just manhandled the Carolina Panthers en route to a 42-21 victory that frankly wasn’t as close as the final score suggests.
