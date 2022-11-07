ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, OK

OSBI Assists Seminole County Deputies In Deadly Shooting

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Seminole County deputies in a homicide investigation.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting between the towns of Sasakwa and Wewoka in a rural portion of the county.

When deputies arrived at the scene, officials said they found two people shot. One shooting victim, identified as 33-year-old Russell Bolen, died at the scene. The second shooting victim, identified as 52-year-old Robert Waters, was transported to a hospital.

A third man, identified as 46-year-old Daniel Sisco, said Bolen and Waters pointed weapons at him. Sisco told authorities he fired his weapon at the two men.

Seminole County Sheriff Shannon Smith requested OSBI's assistance in the investigation just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

OSBI said its investigative report will be turned over to the Seminole County District Attorney's office if any complaints or charges are going to be filed.

The state medical examiner's office will determine Bolen's cause of death.

