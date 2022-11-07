ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in fatal shooting at funeral is ex-husband of victim's wife, docs reveal

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspected assailant in a deadly shooting Saturday at a church on the city's northeast side is the ex-husband of the victim's wife, court documents reveal.

A probable cause affidavit alleges Stefen Lowe, 35, suspect shot Alan Turman, 42, while the latter was attending a funeral for his mother-in-law. Turman was with his mother when he was shot.

Police began their investigation about 12:30 p.m. while responding to a call for a shooting at the Oasis Hope Baptist Church, 1701 E. 25th St. When officers arrived, medics were already providing medical aid to Turman. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

An investigation found that Lowe showed up at the funeral unannounced, at which point Turman confronted him and asked him to leave. According to the affidavit, Lowe was not allowed to be at the funeral. An argument then broke out and the two men were separated.

Afterward, Turman and the suspect went to their respective vehicles. The suspect then pulled up to Turman, who was in or near a vehicle with his mother, and shot him at least twice.

Turman's wife had a restraining order against the suspect, according to the affidavit.

As of Monday, Lowe was being held in the Marion County Jail. He faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, unlawful carrying of a handgun and invasion of privacy.

No initial hearing for Lowe has been announced.

WRTV

WRTV

