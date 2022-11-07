Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce to Host 6th Annual Discount AtlantiCash Event

(Atlantic) Get a kick start to your holiday shopping and purchase discounted AtlantiCash this Saturday only at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kelsey Beschorner is the Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.

From 9 AM – 12 PM Saturday, November 12th only, AtlantiCash will be available in packs of $100 for $80, a 20% discount. Community members can purchase up to three packs. Payment must be made at time of purchase in the form of cash or check only. There is a first-come, first-purchased basis with only a limited amount of AtlantiCash available.

The Holiday Open House will also be taking place Saturday beginning when retailers open. Businesses will be offering a holiday sneak peek as well as treats, giveaways and special promotions.

Pick up your Christmas Brochure from area retail businesses, like the Chamber on Facebook or follow on Instagram to find dates and details to celebrate Christmas in Atlantic. You can find a complete list of activities and a printable version of the brochure at www.atlanticiowa.com.

Capture the Christmas magic with #MyAtlanticIA and post to the Atlantic Area Chamber’s Facebook page or Instagram (AtlanticIowaFan). Contact the Atlantic Area Chamber with any questions at chamber@atlanticiowa.com or call 712.243.3017.