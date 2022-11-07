ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce to Host 6th Annual Discount AtlantiCash Event

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) Get a kick start to your holiday shopping and purchase discounted AtlantiCash this Saturday only at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kelsey Beschorner is the Programs Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.

From 9 AM – 12 PM Saturday, November 12th only, AtlantiCash will be available in packs of $100 for $80, a 20% discount. Community members can purchase up to three packs. Payment must be made at time of purchase in the form of cash or check only. There is a first-come, first-purchased basis with only a limited amount of AtlantiCash available.

The Holiday Open House will also be taking place Saturday beginning when retailers open. Businesses will be offering a holiday sneak peek as well as treats, giveaways and special promotions.

Pick up your Christmas Brochure from area retail businesses, like the Chamber on Facebook or follow on Instagram to find dates and details to celebrate Christmas in Atlantic. You can find a complete list of activities and a printable version of the brochure at www.atlanticiowa.com.

Capture the Christmas magic with #MyAtlanticIA and post to the Atlantic Area Chamber’s Facebook page or Instagram (AtlanticIowaFan). Contact the Atlantic Area Chamber with any questions at chamber@atlanticiowa.com or call 712.243.3017.

Related
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors to meet with two agencies Friday to discuss sale of county-owned farm

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning agreed to meet with two of their top real-estate candidates on Friday to discuss the sale of the county-owned farm. Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier…. The Supervisors decided to interview Property Connection Real Estate and Farmers National during an open meeting beginning...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Erma Lange Obituary

Erma T. Lange, age 102, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. No services are planned at this time. Per Erma’s wishes, she selected to donate her body to Des Moines University. Interment will take place at a later date...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Scott E. Rochholz Obituary

Scott Edward “Skip” Rochholz, age 66 of Adair, Iowa, died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at MercyOne in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born to Leroy and Marjorie (Sachau) Rochholz on 18 April 1956 in Atlantic, Iowa. He lived in Adair Iowa throughout his childhood where he was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He began building things at a young age and was known for the treehouses he built all over town. When he was just a teenager, he remodeled the Adair Rec Center. After his mother’s re-marriage to Howard Walker, the family moved to Howard’s farm in rural Brayton, Iowa where he spent many days hunting and fishing before graduating High School in Exira in 1974.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa School Performance Profile Accountability Data discussed at the Atlantic School Board Meeting

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board held their Annual Meeting and Regular Meeting Wednesday evening. During the annual meeting, the board approved the 2021-22 Annual Report and 2021-22 Depository Statement. During the regular meeting, Superintendent Steve Barber reported on the Iowa School Performance Profile Accountability Data released by the Iowa Department...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bridge project complete in Audubon County

(Audubon) A stretch of Eagle Avenue in Audubon County has been re-opened. Eagle Avenue between 210th Street and 220th Street had been closed since April for a bridge replacement. As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday the road is open to through traffic.
Western Iowa Today

Griswold High School to host Mental Health Night

(Griswold) The Griswold Community School District is hosting a mental health night. The event will take place Tuesday, November 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. All middle-school and high-school students and supportive adults in Cass County are invited to attend the free event. From 5:00-6:00 PM attendees will enjoy free...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Additional funding request for Historical Museum Geothermal System turned down by Adair County Board of Supervisors

(Greenfield) The Adair County Board of Supervisors heard from John Scarlett, of the Historical Society, on Wednesday morning in regards to funds for the the Historical Museum Geothermal System. The Board originally approved $45,000 for the project, however, Scarlett says with inflation the cost is likely to be higher. Some...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ethel Schlueter Obituary

Ethel A. Schlueter, age 96, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Memorial service for Ethel will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Kyle McBee officiating, a luncheon will be held following the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Interment will take place at Atlantic Cemetery.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Multiple-Vehicle Accident in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Rescue Crews responded to a multiple-vehicle injury accident at 7th and Walnut Street in Atlantic. Cass EMS transported at least one male victim to the Cass County Memorial Hospital. Seventh Street is open. Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue. The Atlantic Police, Atlantic Fire Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Norma E. Schaaf Obituary

Norma E. Schaaf, 91, of Massena passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary Will be held at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.
MASSENA, IA
Western Iowa Today

LeRoy “Jim” Fender Obituary

Memorial Service for 77 year old LeRoy “Jim” Fender of Hancock will be Saturday, November 19th at 11:00AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Irwin. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of arrangements.
HANCOCK, IA
Western Iowa Today

3X State Placer Bella Canada highlights AHSTW girls wrestling roster

(Avoca) AHSTW’s first ever girls wrestling team is comprised of two members. Coach Evan McCarthy will oversee the program. “They are doing a great job starting the season. One is brand new to the sport and then we have returning three time place winner Bella Canada that is back and trying to teach our new girl, Aubrey Graham, what wrestling is all about. It’s going really well to start.”
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Steven Eugene Frum Obituary

Funeral services for 78 year old Steven Eugene Frum, of Shelby, Iowa, will be held Monday, November 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Burial will be in the Shelby Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Sunday, November 13 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.
SHELBY, IA
Western Iowa Today

David Kerkhoff Obituary

David Bernard Kerkhoff, son of Alphons and Frances (Bluml) Kerkhoff was born March 5, 1938 on the family farm south of Templeton in Carroll County, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Church in Templeton. He attended school at Sacred Heart, graduating with the class of 1955. On...
TEMPLETON, IA
