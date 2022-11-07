Read full article on original website
Empoli edges away from Serie A drop zone with win
EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Empoli inched further away from the drop zone after beating relegation-threatened Cremonese 2-0 in Serie A on Friday. Empoli moved 10 points above 18th-placed Cremonese, which remained three points from safety. After an even first half, Empoli forward Nicolò Cambiaghi came off the bench and...
German Summaries
Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):. Monchengladbach: Jonas Hofmann (4), Ramy Bensebaini (26), Marcus Thuram (30), Kouadio Kone (46). Dortmund: Julian Brandt (19), Nico Schlotterbeck (40). Halftime: 3-2. Germany Bundesliga 2. Holstein Kiel 1, Hannover 1. Holstein Kiel: Fin Bartels (9). Hannover: Cedric Teuchert (16). Halftime: 1-1.
Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24
Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment.
