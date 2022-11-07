ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Person shot at McDonald's at 38th and Keystone

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot Monday afternoon at a McDonald's on the city's northeast side, police say.

It happened around noon at the store, 2425 E. 38th St. This is near the intersection of 38th Strete and North Keystone Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, according to police. Police did not provide their condition.

Officials told WRTV the shooting happened inside the store and involved two customers, both of whom fired guns. The firearms were recovered by police.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

