Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
Pat McAfee Expecting Child With His Wife, John Cena Sr. To Attend Tonight's AEW Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for November 9, 2022. - Pat McAfee's wife has revealed that they are expecting a child in May 2023:. - John Cena Sr. will be attending tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:. - Fightful sends birthday wishes to Chris Jericho and Alex Abrahantes. - Logan...
Michael Cole: WWE Has Been A Great Change Of Scenery The Past Couple Of Months
The WWE Universe changed in July when Vince McMahon retired as WWE CEO amid allegation of sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed creative duties and made a number of on-screen changes. One big change that fans have noticed is Michael Cole having more freedom on commentary as he now casually mentions other promotions, history, accomplishments that took place outside of WWE, and more.
Lio Rush Reveals That He Missed Out On Power Rangers Movie Role Due To Injury
Lio Rush talks about a big movie role he missed out on due to injury. Back in November 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set to be a part of the cast for a new Power Rangers inspired movie titled 'Legend Of The White Dragon'. The movie, which is still currently in production, also has stars such as Jason David Frank and Aaron Schoenke involved in the cast.
Saraya Reveals She Got Full Clearance On Halloween, Can Start With One Match A Month
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya revealed she has been fully cleared by doctors to get back in the ring. She subsequently challenged Britt Baker to a bout at AEW Full Gear. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury.
Natalya Discusses Being A Mentor In The Women's Locker Room, Notes That She's Flattered By It
Natalya is honored to be a mentor in the women's locker room. At the age of 40, many fans would argue that Natalya is already a guaranteed WWE Hall Of Famer. Natalya not only has the most wins out of any female performer in WWE History, but she also has two women's championship reigns to her name, along with a Women's Tag Team Championship reign.
Chelsea Green 'Goes Home' On 11/10/22 IMPACT Wrestling
Chelsea Green lost to Mickie James on the November 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling and afterward, Chelsea found herself in a similar position to Mickie following her last loss to Chelsea which kicked off "The Last Rodeo." After the loss, Chelsea left the arena and informed Deonna Purrazzo that she's...
Bret Hart Says Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go Another 25 Minutes
25 years ago, the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place when Vince McMahon came to ringside and implored the bell to ring as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter. The "screwjob" happened due to fear that Bret would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW after he didn't agree to lose to Michaels at Survivor Series. Hart had agreed to drop the title in some capacity at a later date, but McMahon orchestrated the screwjob in Montreal.
Gunther Discusses Getting Eliminated In Three Minutes In 2019 Survivor Series Match
Gunther thinks that being eliminated quickly in a 2019 Survivor Series match only added to his popularity. Before officially joining the main roster full-time earlier this year, Gunther (formerly known as WALTER) had a few select appearances on main roster shows. Once of those appearances came on the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view, when Gunther was a part of Team NXT in a three way elimination tag match. At that time, Gunther was in the midst of an 870 day reign as NXT UK Champion.
Steve Maclin: We Were Always Told We Were 'Vince Guys,’ Which Didn't Do Anything For Us In NXT
Steve Maclin discusses the run that The Forgotten Sons had on WWE's main roster. After debuting as a trio in NXT at the beginning of 2018, The Forgotten Sons, a stable that consisted of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker, were called up to the SmackDown brand at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only wrestling a handful of matches, Blake and Cutler were released from the company the following year. Ryker however would go on to compete in a singles manner for most of 2021.
Rhea Ripley Comments On Mia Yim Returning To WWE
AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, & Karl Anderson have had a "Rhea Ripley problem" over the past month as Rhea has inserted herself into matches and helped The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, & Damian Priest) pick up victories over The OC. On Monday's WWE Raw, Mia Yim returned to...
Renee Paquette Was Happy To Work With MJF Early, Reacts To His Jon Moxley Impression
On the October 26 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed MJF on the top of the ramp as MJF geared up for his AEW World Title bout against Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. Though Paquette and Moxley are married, MJF didn't directly attack her for her choice in...
11/8 WWE NXT Viewership Declines Slightly Against Election Coverage, Key Demo Rating Rises
Viewership for the November 8 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on November 8 drew 664,000 viewers. This number is down slightly from the 670,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is up slightly...
The Viking Raiders Return With Sarah Logan By Their Side 11/11 WWE SmackDown
Valhalla has come to WWE SmackDown. The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, returned to WWE SmackDown on Friday, November 11, and they did not come alone. As seen in vignettes in recent weeks, they returned alongside Sarah Logan. Logan is the wife of Erik. Prior to this, Erik was on...
The Bunny To Star In Lifetime Movie 'Bad Tenant'
A new role for The Bunny. The Bunny (Laura Dennis) is set to star in the Lifetime film "Bad Tenant," which was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November. She is also a star in the local film commissions’ plans to promote the area through film.
Tyrus: I’m Always Learning Something New From Austin Idol, He’s A Fountain Of Experience
Tyrus has high praise for Austin Idol. Austin Idol has been one of the key figures in the success of the NWA relaunch that first started in 2017. Idol has worked on screen as a manager for various different wrestlers, but has also worked in a backstage capacity as well.
Ethan Page Hacked On Twitter, El Hijo Del Vikingo Coming To GCW, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 10, 2022. - Ethan Page's Twitter page was hacked and Ethan has taken to Instagram to apologize for the insensitive things being posted on his Twitter. - El Hijo del Vikingo will be making his American debut and his GCW debut...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 8 Results (11/5): Reina Del Rey Takes On Wrecking Ball
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eight of its show on November 5. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 8 Results (11/5) - WOW Tag Team Title...
The OC (Karl Anderson And Luke Gallows) Discuss Decision To Return To WWE
On The October 10 episode of WWE Raw, The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) returned to WWE after they were released back in April 2020. Anderson & Gallows were outspoken regarding their WWE release and noted that they were never likely to return. Plans changed. Speaking on WWE After...
Anthony Ogogo Discusses Current AEW Status, Being Frustrated 'The Pizza Guy' Was On TV
Anthony Ogogo was put in a prominent position ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 when he was feuding with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes went on to win the match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 and Ogogo hasn't had a prominent role on television since, but has been active on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.
