ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Michael Cole: WWE Has Been A Great Change Of Scenery The Past Couple Of Months

The WWE Universe changed in July when Vince McMahon retired as WWE CEO amid allegation of sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed creative duties and made a number of on-screen changes. One big change that fans have noticed is Michael Cole having more freedom on commentary as he now casually mentions other promotions, history, accomplishments that took place outside of WWE, and more.
Fightful

Lio Rush Reveals That He Missed Out On Power Rangers Movie Role Due To Injury

Lio Rush talks about a big movie role he missed out on due to injury. Back in November 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set to be a part of the cast for a new Power Rangers inspired movie titled 'Legend Of The White Dragon'. The movie, which is still currently in production, also has stars such as Jason David Frank and Aaron Schoenke involved in the cast.
Fightful

Saraya Reveals She Got Full Clearance On Halloween, Can Start With One Match A Month

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya revealed she has been fully cleared by doctors to get back in the ring. She subsequently challenged Britt Baker to a bout at AEW Full Gear. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fightful

Chelsea Green 'Goes Home' On 11/10/22 IMPACT Wrestling

Chelsea Green lost to Mickie James on the November 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling and afterward, Chelsea found herself in a similar position to Mickie following her last loss to Chelsea which kicked off "The Last Rodeo." After the loss, Chelsea left the arena and informed Deonna Purrazzo that she's...
Fightful

Bret Hart Says Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go Another 25 Minutes

25 years ago, the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place when Vince McMahon came to ringside and implored the bell to ring as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter. The "screwjob" happened due to fear that Bret would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW after he didn't agree to lose to Michaels at Survivor Series. Hart had agreed to drop the title in some capacity at a later date, but McMahon orchestrated the screwjob in Montreal.
Fightful

Gunther Discusses Getting Eliminated In Three Minutes In 2019 Survivor Series Match

Gunther thinks that being eliminated quickly in a 2019 Survivor Series match only added to his popularity. Before officially joining the main roster full-time earlier this year, Gunther (formerly known as WALTER) had a few select appearances on main roster shows. Once of those appearances came on the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view, when Gunther was a part of Team NXT in a three way elimination tag match. At that time, Gunther was in the midst of an 870 day reign as NXT UK Champion.
Fightful

Steve Maclin: We Were Always Told We Were 'Vince Guys,’ Which Didn't Do Anything For Us In NXT

Steve Maclin discusses the run that The Forgotten Sons had on WWE's main roster. After debuting as a trio in NXT at the beginning of 2018, The Forgotten Sons, a stable that consisted of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler, and Jaxson Ryker, were called up to the SmackDown brand at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After only wrestling a handful of matches, Blake and Cutler were released from the company the following year. Ryker however would go on to compete in a singles manner for most of 2021.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Comments On Mia Yim Returning To WWE

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, & Karl Anderson have had a "Rhea Ripley problem" over the past month as Rhea has inserted herself into matches and helped The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, & Damian Priest) pick up victories over The OC. On Monday's WWE Raw, Mia Yim returned to...
Fightful

The Bunny To Star In Lifetime Movie 'Bad Tenant'

A new role for The Bunny. The Bunny (Laura Dennis) is set to star in the Lifetime film "Bad Tenant," which was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November. She is also a star in the local film commissions’ plans to promote the area through film.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy