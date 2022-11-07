Read full article on original website
Pat McAfee Expecting Child With His Wife, John Cena Sr. To Attend Tonight's AEW Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for November 9, 2022. - Pat McAfee's wife has revealed that they are expecting a child in May 2023:. - John Cena Sr. will be attending tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:. - Fightful sends birthday wishes to Chris Jericho and Alex Abrahantes. - Logan...
Big E Discusses Crossover Appeal Of NASCAR And WWE
WWE and NASCAR have partnered up many times throughout the years with WWE events and superstars being part of the paint jobs on cars. More recently, WWE superstars have served as Grand Marshals or honorary pace car drivers for NASCAR events. Big E introduced the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 on November 6 and while making the media round, he spoke to Speed Freaks about the crossover between WWE and NASCAR fans.
Gisele Shaw Reflects On Wrestling For WOW, Competing Under A Mask
In 2018 and 2019, Gisele Shaw performed for WOW: Women of Wrestling under the name Azteca and then Reyna Reyes. Shaw was part of the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament and challenged for the WOW Championship in season two. As Azteca, Shaw performed with a mask that covered the top half of her face.
Anthony Ogogo Discusses Current AEW Status, Being Frustrated 'The Pizza Guy' Was On TV
Anthony Ogogo was put in a prominent position ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 when he was feuding with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes went on to win the match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 and Ogogo hasn't had a prominent role on television since, but has been active on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.
AEW Announces Ricky Starks Is Not Cleared To Compete On 11/11 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (11/11) AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. RUSH. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Jungle Boy comes face-to-face with Christian Cage & Luchasaurus. Nyla Rose open challenge. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW...
Jeff Cobb To Miss NJPW TAMASHII Events Due To Personal Reasons
Jeff Cobb will miss upcoming events. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Jeff Cobb will miss the NJPW TAMASHII events on November 11 and November 13 due to personal reasons. The card has been reshuffled as a result of his absence. Cobb was scheduled to face Michael Richards on November 11...
Bret Hart Says Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go Another 25 Minutes
25 years ago, the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place when Vince McMahon came to ringside and implored the bell to ring as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter. The "screwjob" happened due to fear that Bret would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW after he didn't agree to lose to Michaels at Survivor Series. Hart had agreed to drop the title in some capacity at a later date, but McMahon orchestrated the screwjob in Montreal.
Ric Flair Says 'Bullshit' Regarding Plane Ride From Hell Will Be Addressed In New Documentary
On September 16, 2021, VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring aired its "Plane Ride From Hell" episode. In the episode, Flair was accused of sexual assault by flight attendant Heidi Doyle. Flair denied the allegations multiple times. In the fallout from the episode, Flair's "Wooooo" was pulled from the WWE signature intro, but it returned in July 2022.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 8 Results (11/5): Reina Del Rey Takes On Wrecking Ball
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eight of its show on November 5. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 8 Results (11/5) - WOW Tag Team Title...
11/8 WWE NXT Viewership Declines Slightly Against Election Coverage, Key Demo Rating Rises
Viewership for the November 8 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on November 8 drew 664,000 viewers. This number is down slightly from the 670,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is up slightly...
Chelsea Green 'Goes Home' On 11/10/22 IMPACT Wrestling
Chelsea Green lost to Mickie James on the November 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling and afterward, Chelsea found herself in a similar position to Mickie following her last loss to Chelsea which kicked off "The Last Rodeo." After the loss, Chelsea left the arena and informed Deonna Purrazzo that she's...
AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
WWE Files To Trademark 'Michin'
WWE has filed a new trademark. On November 7, WWE filed to trademark "Michin" for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to use the trademark. Mark For: MICHIN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Renee Paquette Was Happy To Work With MJF Early, Reacts To His Jon Moxley Impression
On the October 26 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed MJF on the top of the ramp as MJF geared up for his AEW World Title bout against Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. Though Paquette and Moxley are married, MJF didn't directly attack her for her choice in...
Saraya Reveals She Got Full Clearance On Halloween, Can Start With One Match A Month
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya revealed she has been fully cleared by doctors to get back in the ring. She subsequently challenged Britt Baker to a bout at AEW Full Gear. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating Increases On 11/9/22
Viewership numbers for the November 9 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers. This number is up from last week's episode which drew 911,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from...
Lio Rush Reveals That He Missed Out On Power Rangers Movie Role Due To Injury
Lio Rush talks about a big movie role he missed out on due to injury. Back in November 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set to be a part of the cast for a new Power Rangers inspired movie titled 'Legend Of The White Dragon'. The movie, which is still currently in production, also has stars such as Jason David Frank and Aaron Schoenke involved in the cast.
Corey Graves Defends Braun Strowman Being Proud Of His WWE Crown Jewel Bout
Braun Strowman bested Omos at WWE Crown Jewel and he was very proud of the match after the fact. In a now deleted tweet, Strowman said, "Holy hell @TheGiant Omos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal."
The Bunny To Star In Lifetime Movie 'Bad Tenant'
A new role for The Bunny. The Bunny (Laura Dennis) is set to star in the Lifetime film "Bad Tenant," which was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November. She is also a star in the local film commissions’ plans to promote the area through film.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/11 (Taped On 11/9)
AEW taped the November 11 episode of AEW Rampage on November 9 from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/11 (Taped On 11/9) Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Match at Full Gear. Christian insulted Jungle Boy's...
