BBC
Saudi police release US mother arrested for 'destabilising public order'
An American woman who says she and her eight-year-old daughter are trapped in Saudi Arabia has been released from jail, two days after she was arrested on the charge of "destabilising public order". Carly Morris told the BBC last month that her Saudi ex-husband had persuaded her to visit the...
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
Cheers in Kherson, Russian woes and a superyacht - Ukraine round-up
There was jubilation as Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the key southern city of Kherson, and Russia announced it had fully withdrawn. Ukraine's national flag was seen flying on the streets and local residents chanted as Kyiv's troops arrived. "Our people. Ours. Kherson," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, hailing the...
BBC
Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay
A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC
Kherson biggest Russian loss since withdrawal from outside Kyiv
When Kherson is fully back in Ukrainian hands, which now only seems a matter of time, this will represent a hugely consequential moment in a war now in its ninth month. The loss of Kherson is on a par with Russia's humiliating withdrawal from its positions outside the capital Kyiv earlier in the year, and caps a stunning three-month change of fortunes for the Ukrainians.
BBC
Kate Winslet covers mum's £17,000 energy bill
Kate Winslet has donated £17,000 to a mother facing a sky-high energy bill to operate her daughter's life support. Carolynne Hunter was warned by Clackmannanshire Council that her bill could hit the high sum next year. Her daughter Freya, 12, has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen...
BBC
Ukraine war: Celebrations as Kyiv takes back key city Kherson
Ukrainian soldiers have been welcomed into Kherson by jubilant residents, after Russia said it had fully withdrawn from the key southern city. Video showed locals on the streets, flying Ukraine's national flag and chanting as Kyiv's troops arrived. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kherson was "our city". Kherson was the...
BBC
Rajiv Gandhi murder: India court orders release of convicts
The Indian Supreme Court has ordered the release of six people convicted for the 1991 assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The order came after two convicts - S Nalini and RP Ravichandran - sought premature release from prison. They filed their petition after the top court freed AG...
BBC
FTX: Bitcoin hits two-year low as crypto exchange deal collapses
The price of Bitcoin has touched a two-year low after the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange pulled out of a deal to rescue its smaller rival. The price of other digital coins also fell after Binance scrapped its deal to buy FTX, citing due diligence concerns. It has left some FTX...
BBC
Kherson: Russia to withdraw troops from key Ukrainian city
Russia's military has been ordered to pull out of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital it captured after invading in February. Russia's commander in Ukraine, Gen Sergei Surovikin, said it was no longer possible to keep supplying the city. The withdrawal means Russian forces will pull out...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: I'm glad people see through him, victim says
One of the victims of a man who assumed a new identity and fled to Scotland to avoid rape charges in the US has said she is glad people see through him. The woman - who wants to be known only by her first name, Mary - met Nicolas Rossi after they spoke online in 2008.
BBC
No pot of money for teachers' pay deal, says education secretary
There is no separate pot of money in the education budget to fund an improved pay deal for teachers, the education secretary has said. Shirley-Anne Somerville said any enhanced offer would have to be paid for by cuts elsewhere. Scotland's largest teachers' union announced strike action on Thursday after rejecting...
BBC
Kherson: Locals' trepidation as Russians prepare withdrawal
When the Russians drove into Kherson in March, virtually unopposed, they cannot have imagined they would be getting ready to leave a mere eight months later. But by the time Moscow orchestrated its much delayed "referendum" in early September, paving the way for Kherson and three other regions of Ukraine to become part of Russia, the tide was already turning.
BBC
Lorry driver cleared of £33m onion ring cocaine smuggling
A man has been found not guilty of trying to smuggle cocaine worth £33m into the UK through the Channel Tunnel. Piotr Perzenowski, 31, a lorry driver from Mazowieckie in Poland, had been charged with smuggling Class A drugs. He was arrested at the Channel Tunnel's UK inbound zone...
