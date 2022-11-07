ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 best prop bets for Packers vs. Cowboys in Week 10

What are three of the best prop bets for the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys?. Mike McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field in Week 10 with the aim of handing the Green Bay Packers their sixth straight loss. For the Packers, it’s an opportunity to save...
Packers rule out four players vs. Cowboys in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers have ruled out four players for their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Eighteen players were on their final injury report on Friday, highlighting just how badly the Packers have been hit with injuries in recent weeks. Cornerback Eric Stokes, wide receiver Romeo Doubs,...
3 Packers who have offered almost nothing in 2022

It has been a disappointing first half of the 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. Which three players have offered next to nothing to the team this year?. With six losses already on the board after nine weeks, there is plenty of blame to go around for the Green Bay Packers.
