ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 15

jackie
4d ago

HEALEY’S A MARXISTS, SOCIALIST! Vote NO on all questions! VOTE RED, RED, RED AND USE BLUE BALL POINT PEN (CAN’T BE PHOTOCOPIED AND CHANGED)!!! VOTE ON OR AS CLOSE TO ELECTION DAY IF YOU MUST VOTE EARLY AND VOTE FOR AMERICANS FIRST CANDIDATES ONLY! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙♥️🤍💙

Reply
3
Related
WCVB

Breaking down 2022 election results in Massachusetts and beyond

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters were torn on Question 1 on the statewide ballot, as the measure regarding a "millionaires' tax" only passed by a slim margin. State Sen. Eric Lesser, a Democrat, and "On the Record" political analyst Rob Gray, a Republican, both believe that outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker could have made a difference in the outcome if he pushed harder to oppose the Fair Share Amendment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep

BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin wins eighth term

BOSTON — Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin is keeping his office for an unprecedented eighth term. The incumbent Democrat defeated Republican challenger Rayla Campbell in a race that The Associated Press called shortly before 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Green-Rainbow Party candidate Juan Sanchez finished third in the race. Video...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Millionaires' tax ballot question approved by Massachusetts voters

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters approved a change to the state constitution which creates a new tax on residents who earn $1 million or more each year. Sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax, the amendment imposes an additional 4% state income tax on that portion of annual taxable income in excess of $1 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Some Massachusetts civil service exams on hold amid legal fight

BOSTON — Certain civil service exams in Massachusetts are being put on hold as a yearslong legal fight over discrimination in the promotion process continues to unfold in state court. The pause affects police and fire promotional exams, a spokesperson for the Baker administration confirmed. Entry exams are not...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male

LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

North Quincy man claims $1M Powerball prize

BOSTON — A North Quincy man is Massachusetts' newest millionaire after he claimed his portion of a $2 billion Powerball jackpot. Richard Lavery matched the first five numbers on his Quick Pic ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing, just missing the Powerball. Lavery claimed his $1 million prize, before...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts veterans use skills learned in the service in their post-military pursuits

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lessons learned in the armed forces can often set up veterans for a career outside the service. Stewart and Deanna Junge ownAndover-based fiVO Design. Their innovative hook-and-slot system can be used for a variety of furniture, including desks, bookshelves, and bar carts. The Junges say this isn’t your regular modular furniture; everything is made with furniture-grade birch plywood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Declining turtle populations rely on conservation efforts to survive

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We travel all over coastal Massachusetts to learn about a few local “indicator species,” which can help explain the impact of climate change. Every year, hundreds of sea turtles are being stranded on the Cape. TheNew England Aquarium's sea turtle hospital comes to the rescue. Meanwhile, terrapin turtles on the Cape are struggling to survive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

New England residents and nonprofits work to save threatened species

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We travel all over coastal Massachusetts to learn about a few local “indicator species,” which can help explain the impact of climate change. Award-winning documentarianKim Smith tells us the story of piping plovers breeding in Massachusetts. The City of Cambridge raises monarch butterflies for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mass. retailers forecast 10 percent spike in holiday sales

High inflation and steady recession talk do not appear to be dampening holiday shopping appetites. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts on Friday morning forecast a 10 percent increase in local holiday shopping sales this year. The prediction, based on a survey of association members, contrasts with a forecast calling for a 6 to 8 percent increase in holiday sales nationally.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

A place of support for veterans and Gold Star families

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2010, a group of combat veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders formedMassachusetts Fallen Heroes, a nonprofit group committed to memorializing post-9/11 veterans who did not return home. The nonprofit group’s fundraising events help support these Gold Star families. The funds also support the Innovets program – designed to help veterans develop their own business ventures and get feedback from other professionals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy