NFL Week 10: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 10. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 10. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers...
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
Rams QB Stafford making progress in concussion protocol
Matthew Stafford is questionable for the Los Angeles Rams' home game against Arizona while working through the NFL's concussion protocol. The quarterback has been “making good progress and steady progression” since being placed in the protocol Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday. Stafford worked out and threw...
Struggling Rams aim to get back on track against Cardinals
ARIZONA (3-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-5) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Rams by 1 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cardinals 4-5; Rams 2-5-1. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 48-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 20-12 on Sept. 25 in Glendale, Ariz. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seahawks...
St. Ignatius HC Chuck Kyle career ends in playoff loss against St. Ed's
The St. Igantius Wildcats have ended their season against the St. Edward Eagles in the third round of the OHSAA high school football playoffs.
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Titans look to rebound from OT loss as they host Broncos
DENVER (3-5) at TENNESSEE (5-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Titans by 3. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 3-5, Titans 6-2. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 24-18-1. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Broncos 16-14, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos bye after beating Jaguars 21-17 in London;...
Kentucky's Tshiebwe misses second game with knee injury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, was sidelined a second consecutive game for the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Friday night against Duquesne. Though the 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe (right knee) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were out again,...
Why Michigan and Ohio State are rooting for chaos
Ohio State and Michigan share one of the best rivalries in sports, an intense and tribal spat, made even more fascinating by the complexities of college football and the vagaries of its conference structure. It’s a heavy feud. This year, like in many others, it’s complicated. Consider this:...
Jaguars are set to be a force in the AFC South for 2023 and beyond
The Jacksonville Jaguars looked like contenders for as long as a blink of the eye. After a 2-1 start featuring consecutive wins of 20-plus points under the tutelage of new coach Doug Pederson, it was easy to buy in and regard them as an ascending team. But then the Jaguars started losing. Amid their inability to finish games, they were labeled the "same old Jags." Other familiar realities in the AFC South — the Titans looking like the best team; the Colts disappointing after another offseason filled with hype — started to take shape as well. Tennessee is on the fast track to a third straight division title, with a 5-3 record that features a 3-0 record in AFC South, including a sweep of Indianapolis.
Cowboys, Packers in very different positions going into Sunday's game
This is early November, so it's not going to be Ice Bowl-cold in Green Bay on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. It's not going to be 2014 divisional round-cold, either, when Dez Bryant's frozen fingers either caught, or didn't catch the ball, a viewpoint that depends exclusively on whether your veins run silver or cheese.
Oklahoma sees lead shrink but holds off UAPB
Jalen Hill scored 22 points and Grant Sherfield added 16, all in the second half, as Oklahoma hung on to
Cardinals acquire INF Jose Fermin from Guardians for cash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster. The Cardinals also reinstated pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen from the injured list. The 23-year-old Fermin hit .215 with...
Temple hosts No. 16 Villanova after Dunn's 29-point game
Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at Temple Owls (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats after Damian Dunn scored 29 points in Temple's 76-73 overtime loss to the Wagner Seahawks. Temple finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 17-12 overall. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game...
No. 10 Arkansas swarms Fordham, forces 30 turnovers in rout
Ricky Council IV scored 15 points and No. 10 Arkansas forced 30 turnovers in a 74-48 victory over Fordham on
Alex Bowman talks about his concussion from Texas
Alex Bowman said he knew the Wednesday night after Texas that he was not in a condition to race. He talks about having days he felt he would be able to race and days where he knew he needed more time to recover over the last five weeks.
Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll trade barbs over wristband use
The tension between Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, the longtime Seahawks quarterback who was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, continued this week with the two publicly throwing some mild shade at each other. The war of words between Carroll and Wilson started Monday when...
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Broncos-Titans, pick
The Denver Broncos head to Nashville to face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. The Broncos are well-rested after a bye week, while the Titans lost a close one to the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup...
