Irma Rodriguez
Irma Rodriguez, 57 of Beeville, Texas passed from this earth on Monday, November 7, 2022. Family and friends will gather on Friday November 11, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St., Goliad, Texas from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m.
Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam
Mrs. Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam, age 92, of Kenedy, TX passed away peacefully at her youngest son and daughter-in-law’s home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She was born in Falls City, TX on Christmas Day, 12/25/1929 and was the oldest daughter of the late John and Eleanora “Nora”...
Beverly Barber
Beverly Barber went to be with her Lord and heavenly family on October 30, 2022. She was born in Channing, Texas on December 1, 1930 to Clyde and Helen Messenger. She attended Dumas High School and graduated from West Texas State University with a Degree in Elementary Education and a Minor in Music. She met her husband, Holmes Barber, in Dalhart, Texas and was married on June 29, 1956. Holmes and Beverly started their first grocery store in Annaville, Texas and then operated the Odem Drive Inn Grocery and Laundromat. They were one of the first to implement a self-service gas station in South Texas. They retired in Kerrville, Texas and thoroughly enjoyed the Texas Hill Country and Turtle Creek.
Baby P. Hyatt
Precious Baby P. Hyatt passed away on October 29, 2022, at the tender age of 2 years, 4 months. Baby P. was born on June 3, 2020, to Jess M. Hyatt IV, and Vertie Warren. Baby P. is survived by his parents; sibling, Angel McCoy Warren; paternal grandparents, Estella Perez (Robert McCoy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
Irene A. Havelka
Irene A. Havelka passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 29, 1935, in West, Texas, to Joe and Henrietta (Kucera) Pavelka. Irene was a graduate of Tuloso Midway High School and attended Del Mar College. In high school, she was the first drum major and she was chosen best all-around and most likely to succeed. She was the editor of the school paper and all-round athlete in basketball and volleyball. In college, she was a member of the Newman Club and Del Mar Vikettes.
Library promoting Operation Christmas Child
The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library in Refugio is promoting the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child project. The library has boxes, donated by the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, and instructions on how to fill the boxes. Filled boxes should be delivered to First Baptist Church of Woodsboro,...
Hunting season opens
Before the young people could wrap up in Halloween costumes and fill their teeth with sugar, many of them likely climbed into tree stands as hunting season in Texas began. A youth-only white-tailed deer weekend was held Oct. 29-30. That wasn’t the only group to get an early chance at...
Wolfshohl re-elected to Pct. 4 commissioner office
Republican incumbent Blaine Wolfshohl received 69.7% of the vote in defeating Democrat challenger Monica Torres for the Pct. 2 commissioner office for Refugio County. According to unofficial results released by the Refugio County Elections Administration Office on Nov. 8, Wolfshohl received 346 votes to Torres' 206. Republican challenger Roberta Shipp...
