whdh.com

Police identify suspect in Nashua, NH double shooting

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police have identified the suspect in a shooting Thursday night that left two victims hospitalized in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets around 9 p.m. found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Nashua police.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Nashua Police respond to double shooting with SWAT team

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A double shooting in Nashua, NH, led to a SWAT team response on Kinsley Street on Thursday night. Multiple police vehicles crowded the road off of Route 3 during the overnight hours, after officers were initially called to the area sometime before 9 p.m. Nashua Police...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

SWAT team called to Nashua, NH shooting that left 2 critically injured

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double-shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire on Thursday night that prompted officials to call in a SWAT team and left two people hospitalized in critical condition, officials said. Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the area of Pine Street, off of Kinsley...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Worcester teen hailed for returning jewelry found in donated coat

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester 17-year-old is being recognized for making the right decision when he found expensive jewelry in the pocket of a donated coat and the owner is paying his good deed forward. Luke Cohelo made the shocking discovery when he put on a coat that was...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Massachusetts voters approve Millionaire Tax, driver’s licenses for people in the U.S. illegally

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. The amendment imposes a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay new taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

State, local leaders mark Veterans Day with ceremonies across Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders marked Veterans Day on Friday with events and ceremonies across the state. Gov. Charlie Baker joined Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe for the 2022 Massachusetts Veterans Day Ceremony at the Sate House before attending the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Puerto Rican Veterans Monument in Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

As police investigate shooting death in Dorchester, community members gather to address gun violence

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Wednesday night, community members gathered in Roxbury for a meeting to address the weeks of gun violence citywide. Wednesdays was the second of three meetings led by the faith and community leaders of the New Democracy Coalition, their goal to create a public safety plan following the string of recent violence in the Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan communities.
