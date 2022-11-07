Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
New Boston police commissioner addresses uptick in violence in sit-down with 7NEWS
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox addressed a recent spike in street violence as he sat down with 7NEWS’s Dan Hausle to discuss his first three months at the helm of the Boston Police Department. Cox stressed that the department will need the support of the communities...
whdh.com
Police identify suspect in Nashua, NH double shooting
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police have identified the suspect in a shooting Thursday night that left two victims hospitalized in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets around 9 p.m. found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Nashua police.
whdh.com
Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
whdh.com
Nashua Police respond to double shooting with SWAT team
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A double shooting in Nashua, NH, led to a SWAT team response on Kinsley Street on Thursday night. Multiple police vehicles crowded the road off of Route 3 during the overnight hours, after officers were initially called to the area sometime before 9 p.m. Nashua Police...
whdh.com
Double shooting in Nashua leaves two victims in critical condition, leads to SWAT response
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Two victims were left in critical, but stable condition Thursday night after a double shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire. Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the area of Pine Street, off of Kinsley Street, during the overnight hours, after officers were called to the area sometime before 9 p.m.
whdh.com
SWAT team called to Nashua, NH shooting that left 2 critically injured
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double-shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire on Thursday night that prompted officials to call in a SWAT team and left two people hospitalized in critical condition, officials said. Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the area of Pine Street, off of Kinsley...
whdh.com
Billerica police asking for help as they investigate numerous acts of vandalism
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a “significant amount” of vandalism overnight. The vandalism, which included damaged mailboxes and fences, occurred in the Glad Valley/Fardon/French area, according to a tweet issued by police. Anyone who may have video...
whdh.com
Worcester teen hailed for returning jewelry found in donated coat
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester 17-year-old is being recognized for making the right decision when he found expensive jewelry in the pocket of a donated coat and the owner is paying his good deed forward. Luke Cohelo made the shocking discovery when he put on a coat that was...
whdh.com
Billerica residents fed up with vandalism as police turn to the public for help
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a rash of vandalism overnight Thursday that left fences smashed, mailboxes damaged, and residents looking for answers. In a surveillance camera video captured the night after Halloween, a pickup can be seen rolling up...
whdh.com
Animals rescued in Tyngsboro animal cruelty investigation in need of adopters
(WHDH) — The MSPCA at Nevins farm is settling the 19 chickens, 16 ducks, five horses, and slew of other animals surrendered as a result of a joint animal cruelty investigation and now the organization is hoping adopters will step up to offer the animals a brighter future. The...
whdh.com
DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com
Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
whdh.com
Police: Pregnant woman, infant among those injured in Bourne crash with suspected DUI driver
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant woman, a man, and an 11-month old infant were rushed to the hospital Thursday following a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver in Bourne, police said. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Shore Road near the Oakland Grove Cemetery around 12:46...
whdh.com
Massachusetts voters approve Millionaire Tax, driver’s licenses for people in the U.S. illegally
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. The amendment imposes a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay new taxes.
whdh.com
State, local leaders mark Veterans Day with ceremonies across Massachusetts
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders marked Veterans Day on Friday with events and ceremonies across the state. Gov. Charlie Baker joined Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe for the 2022 Massachusetts Veterans Day Ceremony at the Sate House before attending the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Puerto Rican Veterans Monument in Boston.
whdh.com
As police investigate shooting death in Dorchester, community members gather to address gun violence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Wednesday night, community members gathered in Roxbury for a meeting to address the weeks of gun violence citywide. Wednesdays was the second of three meetings led by the faith and community leaders of the New Democracy Coalition, their goal to create a public safety plan following the string of recent violence in the Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan communities.
whdh.com
Local doctor thankful after Allston pawn shop recovers sentimental stolen necklace
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor is thanking the owner of an Allston pawn shop after his quick thinking led to the recovery of a sentimental necklace that had been stolen and he feared he would never see again. In the hopes of recovering the necklace, which he said...
whdh.com
Healey, Baker bring awareness to food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving
BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor-elect Maura Healey and Gov. Charlie Baker back together today, taking part in a transition tradition. They were both at the “Chain of Giving” event at the Greater Boston Food Bank to spread awareness of food insecurity. It’s the first time the event’s been held...
whdh.com
Watertown police offering innovative prevention approach to address surge in catalytic converter thefts
WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are adding a new tool to their fight against catalytic converter thefts and they’re hoping members of the public will get on board. In partnership with Toyota and Cronin Signs, the Watertown Police Department is offering to stencil “Property of the Watertown Police...
whdh.com
Parents, students protest proposed merger of school and church in Dorchester
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students who have been protesting a proposed merger of a church and school in Dorchester traveled to the Archdiocese of Boston Pastoral Center in Braintree on Wednesday to make their voices heard. The protesters gathered in opposition to a proposal that would keep St....
Comments / 0