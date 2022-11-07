NFL Week 10 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders, totals for Week 10 NFL games

What do the odds say about each NFL Week 10 game ?

Take a look at the point spread, moneyline and over/under for every game on the Week 10 NFL schedule , courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook .

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets are on byes this week.

NFL Week 10 odds :

NFL Week 10 point spreads

Atlanta Falcons (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (+3)

Seattle Seahawks (+3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Minnesota Vikings (+3.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-3.5)

Detroit Lions (+2.5) vs. Chicago Bears (-2.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+9) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9)

Cleveland Browns (+3.5) vs. Miami Dolphins (-3.5)

Houston Texans (+5) vs. New York Giants (-5)

New Orleans Saints (-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2)

Denver Broncos (+2.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (-2.5)

Indianapolis Colts (+6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-6)

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (+4.5)

Arizona Cardinals (+1.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-1.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (+6.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-6.5)

Washington Commanders (+10.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

NFL Week 10 picks, predictions :

NFL Week 10 moneylines

Atlanta Falcons (-150) vs. Carolina Panthers (+130)

Seattle Seahawks (+130) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-150)

Minnesota Vikings (+160) vs. Buffalo Bills (-190)

Detroit Lions (+120) vs. Chicago Bears (-140)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+350) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-425)

Cleveland Browns (+155) vs. Miami Dolphins (-180)

Houston Texans (+195) vs. New York Giants (-230)

New Orleans Saints (-125) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+105)

Denver Broncos (+120) vs. Tennessee Titans (-140)

Indianapolis Colts (+220) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-260)

Dallas Cowboys (-210) vs. Green Bay Packers (+180)

Arizona Cardinals (+100) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-120)

Los Angeles Chargers (+250) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-300)

Washington Commanders (+360) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-450)

How to watch: NFL Week 10 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings Week 10: Eagles, Vikings, Bills, Chiefs lead NFL playoff picture

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 10 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

NFL Week 10 over/unders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: 41.5

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 44.5

Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills: 43.5

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: 48.5

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 50.5

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: 48.5

Houston Texans vs. New York Giants: 41

New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 40.5

Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans: 37

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 42

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: 43

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: 41

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers: 45

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 44

For subscribers: Somers: A promising start by the Cardinals against Seattle turned into a cliche

For subscribers: Cardinals Report Card: Heat turning up on Kliff Kingsbury after loss to Seahawks

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL Week 10 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders, totals for Week 10 NFL games