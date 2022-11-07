ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

NFL Week 10 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders, totals for Week 10 NFL games

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

What do the odds say about each NFL Week 10 game ?

Take a look at the point spread, moneyline and over/under for every game on the Week 10 NFL schedule , courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook .

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets are on byes this week.

NFL Week 10 odds :

NFL Week 10 point spreads

  • Atlanta Falcons (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (+3)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+3.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-3.5)
  • Detroit Lions (+2.5) vs. Chicago Bears (-2.5)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+9) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9)
  • Cleveland Browns (+3.5) vs. Miami Dolphins (-3.5)
  • Houston Texans (+5) vs. New York Giants (-5)
  • New Orleans Saints (-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2)
  • Denver Broncos (+2.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (-2.5)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-6)
  • Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (+4.5)
  • Arizona Cardinals (+1.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-1.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (+6.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-6.5)
  • Washington Commanders (+10.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

NFL Week 10 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tF2F5_0j1oMY5u00

NFL Week 10 moneylines

  • Atlanta Falcons (-150) vs. Carolina Panthers (+130)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+130) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-150)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+160) vs. Buffalo Bills (-190)
  • Detroit Lions (+120) vs. Chicago Bears (-140)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+350) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-425)
  • Cleveland Browns (+155) vs. Miami Dolphins (-180)
  • Houston Texans (+195) vs. New York Giants (-230)
  • New Orleans Saints (-125) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+105)
  • Denver Broncos (+120) vs. Tennessee Titans (-140)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+220) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-260)
  • Dallas Cowboys (-210) vs. Green Bay Packers (+180)
  • Arizona Cardinals (+100) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-120)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (+250) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-300)
  • Washington Commanders (+360) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-450)

How to watch: NFL Week 10 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings Week 10: Eagles, Vikings, Bills, Chiefs lead NFL playoff picture

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 10 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

NFL Week 10 over/unders

  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: 41.5
  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 44.5
  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills: 43.5
  • Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: 48.5
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 50.5
  • Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: 48.5
  • Houston Texans vs. New York Giants: 41
  • New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 40.5
  • Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans: 37
  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 42
  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: 43
  • Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: 41
  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers: 45
  • Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 44

For subscribers: Somers: A promising start by the Cardinals against Seattle turned into a cliche

For subscribers: Cardinals Report Card: Heat turning up on Kliff Kingsbury after loss to Seahawks

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL Week 10 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders, totals for Week 10 NFL games

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals might be without Budda Baker for only one game

It’s never a good thing when a football team loses the heart and soul of its defense. If coach Kliff Kingsbury is correct, however, the Cardinals might only be without All-Pro safety Budda Baker for one game — at the Rams on Sunday. Baker suffered a high ankle sprain during Arizona’s 31-21 loss to Seattle and, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, was expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks. Maybe not. ...
Jets X-Factor

Week 10 NFL best bets: Look for an AFC North underdog

NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 10: Cleveland Browns stand out. After a 1-1 Week 9, our record moves to 13-8 on the NFL season. This week we have a few interesting games on the schedule, highlighted by the Minnesota Vikings heading to Buffalo and an NFC East matchup on Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
TENNESSEE STATE
ESPN

NFL Week 10: Most fashionable player arrivals for 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 10 of the NFL's regular season kicks off with a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, but that's just the start of an exciting NFL weekend. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Germany for the latest edition of the NFL's 2022 international game series. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings and suddenly fashionable Kirk Cousins take on the suddenly mortal Buffalo Bills, while the Washington Commanders try to become the first team to knock off the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles.
WASHINGTON STATE
TexansDaily

Texans vs. Giants Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Houston Texans head north to take on the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns. The Texans and Giants will be on the field together on Sunday but in football terms, they're in very different places. The Texans are struggling under first-year head coach Lovie Smith, especially on defense.
HOUSTON, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy