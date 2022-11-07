San Antonio sweet shop Laika Cheesecake plans to open New Braunfels location
Locally owned sweet shop Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso will bring its desserts and coffee to New Braunfels early next year, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing .
The new shop will be located at 1430 Unicorn Ave., Suite 106, in the Unicorn Retail Center. Construction on the 1,435-square-foot space will begin Nov. 30 and wrap up at the end of January, according to the filing.
Ukrainian immigrants Anna Afanasieva and Viktor Krizm opened their flagship Laika location in late 2020 in Alamo Heights. The business quickly gained a following for its cheesecakes in a jar and other sweet treats.
Last summer, Laika announced plans for a second location at The Rim . That store was expected to be complete early this year, but the company website still notes that it's “coming soon.”
