God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
PS Plus Adding One of PlayStation's Most Popular RPG Franchises
PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Contain Highly-Requested Feature
It sounds like the eventual successor to the Nintendo Switch could contain a feature that fans have been making known for quite some time they want to see in Nintendo's next console. With the transition from the Wii U to Nintendo Switch, one of the biggest things that was lost was the ability to natively play games from previous platforms. While Nintendo ended up porting a number of titles from Wii U to Switch, the Switch itself didn't contain any backward compatibility functions. Luckily, based on new comments from one boss at Nintendo, it sounds like there's a good chance this won't end up happening again with Switch 2.
New Atari Collection Launches with Over 100 Retro Games
Atari fans or those just looking for a more classic, retro gaming experience have a new way to get their fix now that Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection is out. This collection, as its name suggests, celebrates the 50 years of Atari and the games that have been featured on the company's consoles with this collection that includes over 100 different titles to play including some totally new games. It'll be on the Atari VCS later this year, but for now, it's out on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
Highly Rated PS4 Game Is Only $1.49 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated PS4 game has been made $1.49 for a limited time over on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, there's no PS5 version of the game, however, the PS4 version is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Of course, at the moment of publishing, the deal is still active, but come November 19 it will expire and the game will return to its normal price point of $14.99. As for the game in question, it's The Swapper from Facepalm Games.
New PS5 Controller Revealed
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
Steam Deck Users Surprised With One of This Year's Most Popular Games
Steam Deck now supports one of this year's most popular games. Not every Steam game is compatible with the Steam Deck. In fact, many aren't compatible with the handheld machine when they release. For example, when Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive released A Plague Tale: Requiem on October 18, 2022 it was not compatible with Steam Deck. Almost a month later that has changed thanks to a new update to the game.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Celebrates Hisoka's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has finally come back to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters following the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating Hisoka's comeback to the franchise in an awesome way! Yoshihiro Togashi ended a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters hitting for the last couple of weeks, and that means we have finally gotten to see the next steps of the Succession Contest arc. As the series continues, one of the big highlights has been Hisoka's return to the main events of the action.
Pokemon Fans Celebrate Ash After Finally Becoming a World Master
Ladies and gentlemen, Pokemon fans around the world, the impossible has happened. After decades of traveling the world and catching as many Pokemon as he could, Ash Ketchum has defeated the World Champion Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament, making him the newest world champion. With Pokemon Journeys focusing on Ash's world tour as he attempted to make good on his status as the Alola Tournament's victor, there are few anime fans that could imagine that Ketchum would go the distance, but the time has come and the future of Pokemon's anime is anyone's guess.
Unreleased God of War Ragnarok Feature Unlocked Early
God of War Ragnarok has only been out on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for a few days now, but one player has already managed to access a feature not currently available in the game. That feature is the photo mode, a staple part of games like these which Sony Santa Monica said would not be in the game right at launch but would arrive at a later date.
GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major New Gameplay Feature
A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.
New Fable Update Has Some Fans Worried About the Game
A new update about the new Fable game -- dubbed Fable 4 by many Xbox fans looking forward to the Xbox Series X|S and PC game -- has fans of the dormant series worried. The update comes the way of Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. Booty had both a lot to say about the game and nothing at all to say about it during a recent interview. In other words, he said a lot of words about it and the developer making it, Playground Games, but it was almost all filler and inconsequential. However, one part has stuck out to fans and been making the rounds, and that's when Booty says Playground Games is attempting to make a "modern take" on Fable.
Every God of War Game Ranked
God of War has been one of PlayStation's biggest properties for nearly two decades at this point. First beginning back on the PS2, God of War has gone on to receive numerous entries across virtually all PlayStation platforms that have existed since the turn of the century. However, not all of these outings with Kratos have been superb, as the series has definitely seen its ups and downs.
Pokemon Go Reveals Team Go Rocket Takeover and New Shiny Pokemon
Team Go Rocket is up to its old tricks again, and Pokemon Go players will have to stop them! Starting next week, the Team Go Rocket Takeover will begin in the game, and players will have the chance to take part in a new Special Research story. Completing the story will give players a Super Rocket Radar, which they can then use to track down Giovanni and his Shadow Mewtwo. Team Go Rocket leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will all have different Shadow Pokemon this time, and Rocket Grunts will be using Pokemon that have never been available as Shadow Pokemon!
Fallout 76 Update Removes Players' "Illegal" Weapon Mods
Fallout 76 players in possession of some weapon modifications they aren't supposed to have may soon find that they've lost those attachments now that Bethesda said it's looking into removing "illegal" weapon mods. The developer talked about the impending crackdown on illicit weaponry this week in the game's latest Inside the Vault post that detailed how this weapon mod removal will work and what the timeline for it looks like.
BioWare Confirms Long-Running Mass Effect 4 Theory
BioWare has confirmed a long-running theory about the next Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many. This week, to celebrate N7 day, BioWare released a new teaser for the new Mass Effect game. And in this teaser, there's an audio message that when decoded reveals Liara T'Soni talking to Geth. We already knew the former was in the game. Now it's increasingly obvious she's not only in the game, but plays a major role as well. What wasn't confirmed was whether the Geth were in the game. It was teased, but not confirmed. This new tease seemingly confirms not only are the Geth in the game, but at the center of its plot.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
