Macomb, IL

Historic football season ends for Macomb Bombers; Coach: team changed culture of program

By Devon Greene
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
MACOMB — The Macomb Bomber football team’s playoff run came to an end on Saturday following a late touchdown from the Murphysboro Red Devils.

Wind gusts that reached up to 30 miles per hour in Macomb on Saturday left both teams limited the passing game for both teams. Bomber Head coach Tanner Horrell anticipated the limitations that the weather would have on both teams.

“Throwing into the wind was gonna be a big challenge,” Horrell said. “Even throwing with the wind, the ball tended to sail a little bit so we knew we're gonna have to rely heavily on our run game and we felt like we were going to have some success.”

The Bomber offense displayed a strong running game all season and it was no different on Saturday as the Bombers jumped out to a quick 16-0 lead behind the efforts of senior running back Max Ryner who scored the game’s first touchdown.

Macomb scored its second touchdown in the second quarter on 35-yard touchdown to Langdon Allen that gave the Bombers the two-score advantage heading into halftime.

“It was huge,” Horrell said. “Especially with the wind, we felt like if we could survive that third quarter going into the wind, we liked our chances and it just didn't happen.”

The Red Devils opened the second half swinging and found immediate success from their senior running back Devon Clemens. Clemens scored the Red Devils’ first touchdown on a 24-yard run and also converted the two-point conversion and brought Murphysboro within striking distance.

The Macomb offense failed to get any traction in the third quarter as the Red Devils started to hone in on limiting Ryner’s impact on the game.

“We got pinned back there in the third quarter with the wind and we had a long field and we couldn't really throw the football into the wind,” Horrell said. “We really didn’t execute as well as we had in the past. They did a good job of stacking the box and taking away Max and when you're thrown into a heavy wind like that, it makes it challenging.”

Following an interception on their second drive of the second half, the Red Devils put even more pressure on the Bombers as Clemens once again ran in a 4-yard touchdown and an unsuccessful 2 point conversion left the score at 16-14 going into the final quarter.

Macomb was unable to answer the score on their next drive and turned the ball over on downs. Murphysboro continued to ride its momentum and took the lead on a 55-yard touchdown run from Clemens.

“They ran a little statue of liberty play. And they actually ran it against us last year, so we kind of knew they had it,” Horrell said. “It was just a really good play call and executed well.”

With the game on the line, the Bomber offense took the field with 1:48 seconds left in the game.

The drive started with a long completion from quarterback Jack Duncan to Allen off a tipped ball from Drew Watson that advanced the Bombers to the 45 yard line. After failing to convert on their next third down, the Bombers faced a 4th and 2 with less than 1:30 left in the game.

Initially, the Bombers succesfully converted their 4th down attempt as Duncan found wide receiver Jayden Jones in the middle of the field after scrambling away from the Red Devil defensive pressure but an ineligible man downfield resulted in the play being called back. The Bombers were unable to convert the 4th and 16 and turned the ball over on downs, bringing their successful season to a close.

The Bombers finished the season 10-1, a historic feat for the program.

“It was a special season that we broke a school record for wins in a season, first time to win 10 games,” Horrell said. “Our guys came and played well, every Friday or Saturday, whichever day we played. There's a special group of kids that battled and had a lot of fun. And they competed every day.”

The Bombers will be losing big pieces from this team with 15 seniors on the roster. Horrell said that the influence of those players will be felt for the foreseeable future.

“They’re a special group,” Horrell said. “They put a lot of work in from the time they were freshmen until now, and they left it all out there. They were the heart and soul of that football team this year, but we think of what they've done, and I think they've changed the culture for our program going forward. Their efforts are gonna last a lot longer than just this season.”

Horrell said that despite the loss, the playoff run will only help the Bombers next season.

“It just provides excitement for the program,” Horrell said. “In general, you know, we had great community support. We got our JFL programs, really successful the last couple of years and hopefully just continues to build. We can keep climbing from here.”

