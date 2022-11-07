There’s still time to get an ID to vote on Election Day

MADISON, Wis. — If you plan on voting on Election Day tomorrow, you’ll need an ID. If you don’t have one, there’s still time to get one.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles said Monday that prospective voters still have time to get an ID, but need proper documentation.

A birth certificate, proof of identity and proof of Wisconsin residency are required when heading to the DMV. If you don’t have all of those documents ready, you may be able to use the ID Petition Process.

The IDPP allows people to get a receipt that is valid for voting while obtaining the remaining necessary documents. You can find more info on the process on the DMV’s website .

You can also find your nearest DMV office and check wait times on the DMV’s website . Once you fill out the necessary forms and present the required documents, a photo ID document will be overnight mailed to your address. If the document does not arrive in time, you may be able to fill out a provisional ballot on Election Day.

The IDPP service and voting ID cards are offered free of charge.

