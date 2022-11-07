ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

There’s still time to get an ID to vote on Election Day

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — If you plan on voting on Election Day tomorrow, you’ll need an ID. If you don’t have one, there’s still time to get one.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles said Monday that prospective voters still have time to get an ID, but need proper documentation.

A birth certificate, proof of identity and proof of Wisconsin residency are required when heading to the DMV. If you don’t have all of those documents ready, you may be able to use the ID Petition Process.

The IDPP allows people to get a receipt that is valid for voting while obtaining the remaining necessary documents. You can find more info on the process on the DMV’s website .

You can also find your nearest DMV office and check wait times on the DMV’s website . Once you fill out the necessary forms and present the required documents, a photo ID document will be overnight mailed to your address. If the document does not arrive in time, you may be able to fill out a provisional ballot on Election Day.

The IDPP service and voting ID cards are offered free of charge.

How to make sure your provisional ballot is counted

MADISON, Wis. — If you voted using a provisional ballot on Tuesday, there are some important steps to take to make sure your vote gets counted. Provisional voters in Madison must present proper voter identification to the Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. on Friday. Missing documents can be turned in in person, via e-mail or via fax. The following forms...
‘It would have made the entire difference’: Democrats wished for more funding in 3rd Congressional District race

MADISON, Wis. — Democrats outperformed expectations Tuesday as they lost by a narrower gap than forecasts suggested they would in the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin. Despite that overperformance, it was still a disappointing result for Democrats on the ground. “I was heartbroken,” said William Garcia, chair of the La Crosse County Democrats. “I think we overperformed from a...
Psychologist: Take time to de-stress, re-center after midterm election

MADISON, Wis. — Many voters considered this past midterm election crucial, especially in the battleground state of Wisconsin. But with a contentious election comes anxiety when voting, watching results, and thinking of the future those results may bring, something psychologists say shouldn’t be neglected. “It was definitely stressful, it was a really close race for everyone,” Morgan, a student in...
Wisconsin’s polls have closed. What comes next?

MADISON, Wis. — Now that polls have closed in Wisconsin, election officials around the state have turned their focus to counting each and every vote. Even when every vote has been counted, election officials will still have more work to do, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Megan Wolfe said during a Tuesday night media briefing. Once ballots have been tabulated, election...
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
Wisconsin Dems’ good night includes blocking supermajorities

Wisconsin Democrats scored a major victory when they staved off Republican hopes to win supermajorities that would have allowed them to legislate without fear of vetoes by a Democratic governor. The Democrats remain a feeble minority in heavily gerrymandered Wisconsin. But they managed to retain enough seats in Tuesday's election to prevent Republicans from securing the two-thirds majorities that could have overridden the vetoes that Gov. Tony Evers used frequently in his first term. In a midterm expected to favor Republicans, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican said most of the targeted seats favored Democrats. But he also credited Evers’ campaign for energizing voters.
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature get along better over the next two years than the previous four? That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will hang over Evers and lawmakers as they look ahead to what they want to do with that money. Both sides have staked out priorities, not all of which conflict, but neither faction has shown much of an ability to cooperate. Republican lawmakers were meeting Thursday to elect their leaders for the next two years who will work, or not, with Evers.
WATCH: Midterm election takeaways with Charles Franklin

MADISON, Wis. — Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette University Law School poll, joins Live at Four to talk about key takeaways from the midterm elections. MORE: Last Marquette Poll before Election Day shows Wisconsin governor, U.S. Senate races as tossups COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Tim Michels, Tony Evers vote as campaign wraps up

MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin joined voters at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Republican Tim Michels waited in line at Chenequa Village Hall in Hartland just after 8 a.m. Afterward, he told voters that, if he wins, the first thing he’ll do is put an ‘Open for Business’ sign at the Illinois-Wisconsin...
Sen. Agard launches bid for Wisconsin State Senate Minority Leader

MADISON, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard of Madison launched her bid Wednesday to become the next Senate Minority Leader. Agard has represented the 16th Senate District in the State Senate since 2021. She previously served in the State Assembly, representing the 48th Assembly District from 2013 to 2021. “Senate Democrats know that our ideas, supported by the vast majority...
Mark Pocan wins re-election to Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan has won another term representing Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District. Pocan defeated his two challengers with 72.2% of the vote; the Associated Press called the race at 10:02 p.m. Republican challenger Erik Olsen received 25.8% of the vote while Independent Douglas Alexander received 2%, according to early results. Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District encompasses...
Democrats surprise Republicans in battleground Wisconsin

Democrats outperformed expectations in battleground Wisconsin in Tuesday’s midterm, leaving Republicans shocked at the narrower than expected win by two-term incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson and a further eroding of support in reliably conservative Milwaukee suburbs. The biggest win for Democrats came with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers beating back a challenge by Republican Tim Michels to win another term, tripling the margin of his first win four years ago in a race that polls had shown for months to be about even. There were gains by Republicans, although none were unexpected. Republicans picked up seats in the Legislature, but appeared to have fallen short of their goal of reaching a veto-proof supermajority.
AP calls AG race for Kaul after Toney’s early-morning concession

MADISON, Wis. — Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney has conceded the race to his Democratic opponent, incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul. A campaign spokesperson confirmed Toney’s plans to News 3 Now early Wednesday morning. The Associated Press called the race for Kaul on Wednesday afternoon. Speaking to supporters, Kaul said he wants to make sure every vote is counted...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers defeats foe he called democracy threat

Gov. Tony Evers has defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election. Evers had argued that democracy was on the ballot with Michels, who was endorsed by Donald Trump and who cast doubt on Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win in Wisconsin. Evers has repeatedly vetoed attempted changes passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Evers noted in his victory speech that he is frequently described as boring, but said: “As it turns out, boring wins.”
