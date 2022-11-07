What channel is the Iowa State basketball game on? How to watch ISU vs. IUPUI

College basketball season is finally here, and Iowa State enters the 2022-23 campaign with plenty of confidence after a Sweet 16 berth in coach T.J. Otzelberger's inaugural season in Ames.

The Cyclones open the regular season Monday night with a home game vs. IUPUI. This should be a classic tune-up game; the Jaguars were among the worst teams in Division I last year, going 3-26 overall and beating just one Division I opponent. They finished the season ranked last — No. 358 out of 358 — in KenPom's adjusted efficiency.

But a tune-up game might be just what Iowa State needs. Otzelberger and staff brought in plenty of new faces after losing the majority of last year's team, and the Cyclones will be mixing in multiple new starters.

Here's how you can watch Iowa State's season-opener vs. IUPUI.

How to watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. IUPUI

When: 7 p.m. CT, Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV/livestream: ESPN+

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network; The Varsity Network

What channel is ESPN+? How can I watch the Iowa State game?

ESPN+ is a streaming service, not a regular TV channel. If you want to watch the game, you can sign up for an ESPN+ account here.

What does IUPUI stand for?

IUPUI stands for Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, and the school is "the product of a one-of-a-kind partnership between two Big Ten universities — Indiana University and Purdue University," according to the school's site.

NBA veteran George Hill played college basketball at IUPUI from 2004-08. More recently, Cyclone fans might remember when former Iowa State women's basketball player Madison Wise transferred to IUPUI in 2021-22, where she started 28 games for the Jaguars in her final year of college hoops.

Aaron Marner is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Mar32 or reach him at amarner@gannett.com.