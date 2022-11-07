The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week

MARCUS CASTANEDA

School: Santa Paula

Year: Senior

Sport: Football

Comment: The quarterback had a night to remember last Friday. Castaneda broke the Ventura County record for passing yards in a playoff game by completing 34 of 38 passes for 531 yards and tied the county mark for TD passes in any game with seven in the Cardinals’ 62-55 win over visiting El Monte in a CIF-SS Division 13 first-round game. The 531 passing yards are the second most in a single game in county history, trailing only Camarillo’s Jeff Mathews 558-yard performance against Hueneme in 2009. Castaneda’s main target was Bryce Zavala, who broke Doug Hendrix’s 34-year-old school record for receiving yards in a game with 217 and tied Victor Duran’s record for receptions with 14. The Cardinals travel to Arrowhead Christian in a quarterfinal game Friday.

KATARINA MODRZEJEWSKI

School: Oak Park

Sport: Cross country

Comment: The sophomore, who won both league regular-season races, ran to the girls individual title at the Coastal Canyon League Cross Country Championships at Mission Oaks Park in Camarillo on Thursday. Modrzejewski finished in a time of 19 minutes, 19.8 seconds, to win her first league title. She will compete in the CIF-SS Prelims this weekend.

The athletes are chosen by The Star sports staff.