Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are Genesee County’s 10 Most Accident Prone Intersections
Ironically, Genesee County's most dangerous intersection is not far from a Michigan Secretary of State branch office. There's also Speedway, McDonald's, and a funeral home nearby. The 25 Safest Places to Live in Michigan - Do You Know Where Your Town Ranks?. Be sure to keep scrolling to see the...
Results are in on Clio medical marijuana, other Genesee County proposals
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Proposals in several communities have been decided by voters around Genesee County even as overall election results were slow to come in on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Clio, voters narrowly approved a change in the city’s charter, allowing for two medical marijuana provisioning centers in the...
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
LIVE: Saginaw County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the 2022 general election in Saginaw County. Voters weighed in on races for several political offices as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals. Watch below for the unofficial results of all the contested...
WNEM
Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
New faces on PHASD, Marysville and East China school boards
Three school boards along the St. Clair County coast will have new faces following the Nov. 8 election. In a busy contest, eight candidates competed for two six-year seats on the board of trustees. Voters could vote for as many as two candidates. Incumbent Michael Westrick of Cottrellville Township was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
Election results for Nov. 8 midterm in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Voters in Genesee County can decide the fate of Flint’s mayor, Genesee County’s board of commissioners, school boards and congressional representatives today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Nov. 8 midterm, where governor, attorney...
Shiawassee County sheriff wins state House seat, AP reports
PERRY, MI — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole bested Owosso farmer Mark D. Zacharda in the race for a state House seat in District 71, The Associated Press reported. The Associated Press called the race on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. As of 1 p.m., BeGole led his...
Former Tuscola County commissioner elected as state representative, AP reports
VASSAR, MI — Republican Matthew Bierlein defeated Democrat Paul Whitney in the race for the state House 97th District in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, The Associated Press reported. Bierlein earned nearly double the support of his opponent, according to unofficial results. Bierlein led 28,019 to 14,026 votes,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
A Higher Outlook – USCG – KATMAI BAY
Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the USCG – KATMAI BAY going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan. We...
WNEM
TV5 weather update: Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Bay City bridge toll. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Voters in Marine City give nod to Hilferink and Roehrig
There were five candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Marine City Commission and while incumbent Jacob Bryson retained his spot the commission will soon welcome two newcomers to the table. Michael R. Hilferink was the top vote getter picking up 816 while Rita G. Roehrig...
Next Saginaw County 10th Circuit Court judge prepares for job after election win
SAGINAW, MI — Residents voted Brittany Dicken as the next 10th Circuit Court judge for the Saginaw County Circuit Court. Dicken bested Megan Cottington-Heath, 34,599 to 26,789 votes, in one of Saginaw County’s high-profile local races, according to the county’s unofficial results. The 10th Circuit Court judge...
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Comments / 0