Sanilac County, MI

MLive

Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

LIVE: Saginaw County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

SAGINAW, MI — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the 2022 general election in Saginaw County. Voters weighed in on races for several political offices as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals. Watch below for the unofficial results of all the contested...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
BAY CITY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

New faces on PHASD, Marysville and East China school boards

Three school boards along the St. Clair County coast will have new faces following the Nov. 8 election. In a busy contest, eight candidates competed for two six-year seats on the board of trustees. Voters could vote for as many as two candidates. Incumbent Michael Westrick of Cottrellville Township was...
MARYSVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

A Higher Outlook – USCG – KATMAI BAY

Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the USCG – KATMAI BAY going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan. We...
PORT HURON, MI
WNEM

TV5 weather update: Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022

Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Bay City bridge toll. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Voters in Marine City give nod to Hilferink and Roehrig

There were five candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Marine City Commission and while incumbent Jacob Bryson retained his spot the commission will soon welcome two newcomers to the table. Michael R. Hilferink was the top vote getter picking up 816 while Rita G. Roehrig...
MARINE CITY, MI

