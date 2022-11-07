Could Bo Hines-Wiley Nickel race in NC’s 13th District be a bellwether for the US?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All eyes around North Carolina — and for that matter, around the nation — are on the most competitive race for Congress in the state.

And the bellwether for the entire nation just might be found in a district in our backyard.

For months, the race between Democrat Wiley Nickel and Republican Bo Hines to represent North Carolina’s 13th has been the quintessential dead heat.

Analysts and polls say each of the state’s other 13 districts have a decided lean — one way, or the other.

But not the 13th. It could go either way.

“And so you’ve got the perfect sort of setup for a very closely contested election,” said David McLennan, a political science professor at Meredith College and founder of the Meredith Poll.

That means voters in Johnston County — along with parts of Wake, Harnett and Wayne counties — ultimately could have an outsized say in which party claims control of the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years.

Republicans need a net gain of five seats to erase the Democrats’ slim majority.

So the significance of this race travels well beyond the borders of not only the district but also the state as a whole — as evidenced by the huge sums of outside money being spent on the race.

“You’re going to have the concentration of these nationally collected resources in a very small number of races across the country, of which, of course, the NC-13th is one of them,” said Andrew Taylor, a political science professor at North Carolina State University.

With more than $6 million spent, the 13th is the state’s most expensive congressional race . Nickel has spent $2.8 million, Hines $2.7 million, according to opensecrets.org, a website that tracks campaign spending.

The website also lists a total of $14 million in outside spending for those two candidates, with $7.5 million being spent on Hines — $2.4 million to support him, $5.2 million to oppose him — and $6.2 million spent against Nickel, the website shows.

“Which is usually a sign that both parties, and people who support both parties, see it as crucial to their political goals,” McLennan said.

Taylor says those outside interests can have a negative effect on the candidates themselves.

“When you have so much national money in a race, and outside money, the candidates tend to lose a little bit control over the nuance of the message and they’re kind of hemmed into the national mantra of the two political parties,” Taylor said.

How did we even get to a point where — in a state with such a checkered history when it comes to drawing those congressional maps — one district has become such a coin flip?

After all, this is a state where one such map in 2016 became the subject of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision three years later on partisan gerrymandering.

“It was drawn that way,” McLennan said. “As the districts were redrawn after the 2020 census, there’s a lot of negotiating going on between the parties and trying to get the redistricting bill through the Legislature. Even the courts got involved.

“And so one of the arguments the Democrats made was, ‘Look, we need some swing districts,’” he added. “And so what they created in the 13th District is as close to a swing district as you can get.”

The current map is only good for this election and will be drawn again before 2024.

“We all know that North Carolina is an incredibly dynamic state in terms of population shifts, people moving in, people moving around — politics changes,” Taylor said. “But at least in the first election, in the first cycle following redistricting, it was always clearly going to be a pretty close race.”

