Voter turnout larger than expected in Algonac
The weather was good with the sun shining amid mild November temperatures which may have played a part in the strong voter turnout in Algonac for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. City Clerk Lisa Borgacz said foot traffic at the city’s two precincts remained steady all day long and...
Algonac voters keep Gillis and pick two newcomers
A couple of new faces and a one familiar one will take their places at the Algonac City Council table next week. Incumbent Councilman Rocky Gillis, 43, was reelected to a four-year term while newcomers Dawn Davey, 60, and Ed Carter, 63, bested three other candidates, including Mayor Terry Isaacs Stoneburner, to win seats at the table.
Election results for Nov. 8 midterm in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Voters in Genesee County can decide the fate of Flint’s mayor, Genesee County’s board of commissioners, school boards and congressional representatives today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Nov. 8 midterm, where governor, attorney...
Voters in Marine City give nod to Hilferink and Roehrig
There were five candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Marine City Commission and while incumbent Jacob Bryson retained his spot the commission will soon welcome two newcomers to the table. Michael R. Hilferink was the top vote getter picking up 816 while Rita G. Roehrig...
Hayman is new mayor in Marysville; Kindsvater out in St. Clair; Repp reelected in PH
A handful of fresh faces will be joining those of a number of incumbents at city council tables in Marysville, St. Clair and Port Huron an on the county board of commissioners following the Nov. 8 election. New mayor in Marysville; Deising loses. In Marysville, Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman...
New faces on PHASD, Marysville and East China school boards
Three school boards along the St. Clair County coast will have new faces following the Nov. 8 election. In a busy contest, eight candidates competed for two six-year seats on the board of trustees. Voters could vote for as many as two candidates. Incumbent Michael Westrick of Cottrellville Township was...
Gretchen Whitmer announces nearly 300 new jobs in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - More jobs are coming to Grand Blanc Township. Mara Technologies Inc., a global electronics manufacturer, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in Grand Blanc Township with nearly 300 jobs, located at 10456 N. Holly Rd. In a news release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a partnership with...
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Oakland County Public Transit Millage
Voters in Oakland County will decide if they want to opt-in to county-wide SMART bus services on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public...
Another 70 degree day in Southeast Michigan with cold temperatures on the way
(FOX 2) - Our incredible November weather marches on!. That will mark our 4th 70 degree reading of the month in which we've yet to have a high temperature come in below average. A totally different feel, however, is set to arrive for the weekend. Before the cold arrives, some...
Lapeer County man dies in rollover crash
LAPEER COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Metamora man died in a rollover crash on M-24 north of Lapeer. Lapeer County sheriff’s deputies said Anthony Saferian died in the crash late Tuesday, Nov. 8 on M-24 near Plum Creek Road. Saferian was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 south on M-24...
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.
Marijuana proposals: Majority receive approval, other communities say no
Seven communities in Southeast Michigan will most likely be seeing more cannabis retailers pop up after Tuesday’s election where many communities voted in favor of marijuana proposals.
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
BWHL “Game Of The Night” Girls Volleyball, North Branch vs. Notre Dame Preparatory Regional Championship Game.
Have you seen Breanna? Shelby Twp. police asking for tips finding teen missing since last weekend
Police in Macomb County are asking for the community’s help finding Breanna Buckerfield, who hasn’t been seen since last weekend. Anyone who has seen her should call Shelby Township police.
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
Drunk Michigan poll worker arrested after making violent threats, police say
FLINT, MI -- A Michigan poll worker was arrested for public intoxication and making threats of violence Tuesday night at a polling center in Flint, police said. The Flint Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 to the Haskell Community Center, located at 2201 Forest Hill Ave. in Flint, after election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated.
