Croswell, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Voter turnout larger than expected in Algonac

The weather was good with the sun shining amid mild November temperatures which may have played a part in the strong voter turnout in Algonac for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. City Clerk Lisa Borgacz said foot traffic at the city’s two precincts remained steady all day long and...
ALGONAC, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Algonac voters keep Gillis and pick two newcomers

A couple of new faces and a one familiar one will take their places at the Algonac City Council table next week. Incumbent Councilman Rocky Gillis, 43, was reelected to a four-year term while newcomers Dawn Davey, 60, and Ed Carter, 63, bested three other candidates, including Mayor Terry Isaacs Stoneburner, to win seats at the table.
ALGONAC, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Voters in Marine City give nod to Hilferink and Roehrig

There were five candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Marine City Commission and while incumbent Jacob Bryson retained his spot the commission will soon welcome two newcomers to the table. Michael R. Hilferink was the top vote getter picking up 816 while Rita G. Roehrig...
MARINE CITY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

New faces on PHASD, Marysville and East China school boards

Three school boards along the St. Clair County coast will have new faces following the Nov. 8 election. In a busy contest, eight candidates competed for two six-year seats on the board of trustees. Voters could vote for as many as two candidates. Incumbent Michael Westrick of Cottrellville Township was...
MARYSVILLE, MI
The Flint Journal

Lapeer County man dies in rollover crash

LAPEER COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Metamora man died in a rollover crash on M-24 north of Lapeer. Lapeer County sheriff’s deputies said Anthony Saferian died in the crash late Tuesday, Nov. 8 on M-24 near Plum Creek Road. Saferian was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 south on M-24...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs

Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

BWHL “Game Of The Night” Girls Volleyball, North Branch vs. Notre Dame Preparatory Regional Championship Game.

Blue Water Healthy Living Game of the Night! Volleyball Regional Championship game between North Branch and Notre Dame Preparatory.
NORTH BRANCH, MI
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Drunk Michigan poll worker arrested after making violent threats, police say

FLINT, MI -- A Michigan poll worker was arrested for public intoxication and making threats of violence Tuesday night at a polling center in Flint, police said. The Flint Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 to the Haskell Community Center, located at 2201 Forest Hill Ave. in Flint, after election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated.
FLINT, MI

