Arlington, WA

MyNorthwest

Some northern WA schools delayed due to weather

School districts across Western Washington are making schedule changes due to cold weather and snow in some areas. Port Angeles School District– 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes;. Sequim School District– 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Due to hazardous road...
PORT ANGELES, WA
everettpost.com

Action On Congested North Sound Commutes and Heavy Traffic

More and more people continue to move into Snohomish and Skagit counties, adding more traffic onto already crowded highways. Action is being taken on the key arterials including I-5, I-405, and the Hewitt Ave Trestle. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed funding to support the Move Ahead Washington...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris

For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

School delays and cancellations for November 7

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 6, 2022—School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Monday, November 7, 2022, due to power outages from last weekend’s storm. Arlington School District. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary closed...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Malfunction sends smoke into elementary school, everyone evacuated

KENDALL, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Kendall Elementary School today, Wednesday, November 9th, about 12:35pm due to a report of smoke in the building. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Assistant Fire Chief David Moe told Whatcom News they arrived to find everyone had evacuated and there was smoke inside a classroom.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning

SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
SEQUIM, WA
MyNorthwest

WSDOT, Everett mayor at odds over solution to homelessness crisis

The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Mayor of Everett are in a war of words, with both parties using public letters over how best to address the homeless crisis. The controversy is centered around Washington’s ‘Right of Way Safety Initiative.’ Earlier this year, the state legislature allocated $300...
EVERETT, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula

Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Tracking where snow has fallen in western Washington

SEATTLE — Winter weather arrived in full force to western Washington over the weekend, with storms bringing snow and near-freezing temperatures to many communities around the state. Power outages and downed trees happened across the region, and thousands are still waiting to have their power turned back on. Those...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week

Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

