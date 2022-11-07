Read full article on original website
Some northern WA schools delayed due to weather
School districts across Western Washington are making schedule changes due to cold weather and snow in some areas. Port Angeles School District– 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes;. Sequim School District– 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Due to hazardous road...
Action On Congested North Sound Commutes and Heavy Traffic
More and more people continue to move into Snohomish and Skagit counties, adding more traffic onto already crowded highways. Action is being taken on the key arterials including I-5, I-405, and the Hewitt Ave Trestle. Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature passed funding to support the Move Ahead Washington...
Snohomish County power outages lead to school closures, delays
Thousands of people across Snohomish County are still without power after it was knocked out by high winds and rain Friday night. Several school districts in the county have either canceled school or will be operating on a two-hour delay Monday. Snohomish County residents like Eric Blossfield and his family...
Wind storm leaves residents stuck with piles of yard debris
For those asking what to do with downed tree limbs and other yard debris following the severe windstorm, the city of Marysville, in partnership with Waste Management Northwest, is sharing locations to dispose of your yard waste. Locations include Lenz Enterprises in Stanwood, Cedar Grove in Everett, and Pacific Topsoils...
School delays and cancellations for November 7
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 6, 2022—School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Monday, November 7, 2022, due to power outages from last weekend’s storm. Arlington School District. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary closed...
Apple Maps routing drivers heading to Snoqualmie Pass onto dirt road
Drivers heading to Snoqualmie Pass on eastbound Interstate 90 are being warned not to use Apple Maps. A construction project near Easton reroutes traffic, but Apple Maps is interpreting it as a road closure and rerouting traffic off I-90 and onto Kachess Lake Road, according to Snoqualmie Fire & Rescue Chief Jay Wiseman.
Malfunction sends smoke into elementary school, everyone evacuated
KENDALL, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Kendall Elementary School today, Wednesday, November 9th, about 12:35pm due to a report of smoke in the building. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Assistant Fire Chief David Moe told Whatcom News they arrived to find everyone had evacuated and there was smoke inside a classroom.
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
Watch out for icy roadways Tuesday morning
SEATTLE - Several cities received their first snowfall of the season this afternoon/evening! Snow reports were popping up in, Bellingham, Whidbey Island, Anacortes, Port Townsend, Sequim, port Angeles, and the San Juan Islands. Here is a photo of the snow in Sequim taken by Javier and Crystal Chavez:. On top...
WSDOT, Everett mayor at odds over solution to homelessness crisis
The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Mayor of Everett are in a war of words, with both parties using public letters over how best to address the homeless crisis. The controversy is centered around Washington’s ‘Right of Way Safety Initiative.’ Earlier this year, the state legislature allocated $300...
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
VRFA Blotter: Head-On Collision Results in Use of Jaws of Life, Airlift Transport
The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 303 calls for service for the week of November 1-7, 2022 (last week 292). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,377 calls for service. This is a 4.4% increase from 2021 (12,818). Calls for Service Breakdown:
Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula
Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
Tracking November snow: Slick driving conditions for Sequim, Port Townsend
Areas in the North Sound are seeing snowy roadways after a winter-weather system rolled through the region. FOX 13 Seattle's John Hopperstad is live in Sequim with a closer look at the driving conditions, after multiple drivers spun out Monday night.
Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
More than 40K still without power; some areas could see light snow
After heavy rain and high winds arrived in Western Washington, several areas are still dealing with power outages. Several school districts are running late or are closed due to ongoing power outages. See the list here. Our next round of weather is bringing cooler temperatures, pockets of snow or wet...
Tracking where snow has fallen in western Washington
SEATTLE — Winter weather arrived in full force to western Washington over the weekend, with storms bringing snow and near-freezing temperatures to many communities around the state. Power outages and downed trees happened across the region, and thousands are still waiting to have their power turned back on. Those...
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
