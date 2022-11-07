Read full article on original website
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
Yakima Herald Republic
Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula
Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
shorelineareanews.com
Water over I-5 on Monday
Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
whatcom-news.com
Wind advisory issued for Monday into Tuesday
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory early today, Monday, November 7th, that will be in effect from 10am today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns that sustained northeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph are...
thenorthernlight.com
Whatcom County to host Birch Bay meeting to discuss flooding predictions
Whatcom County government and an environmental consulting firm are hosting a community meeting on flood vulnerability and risk assessment 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Birch Bay State Park’s BP Heron Center. The meeting will focus on the Whatcom County Coastal and Riverine Compound Flood Vulnerability and Risk Assessment...
My Clallam County
Here’s a recap of Friday night’s storm and weekend cleanup
PORT ANGELES – About 8,000 Clallam PUD customers lost power after the worst of Friday night’s windstorm had passed. Today that number is less than 100, but the PUD’s Nicole Hartman says there’s a new problem that’s keeping those very tired crews busy still; heavy wet snow in higher elevations.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Snohomish County power outages lead to school closures, delays
Thousands of people across Snohomish County are still without power after it was knocked out by high winds and rain Friday night. Several school districts in the county have either canceled school or will be operating on a two-hour delay Monday. Snohomish County residents like Eric Blossfield and his family...
'I-5 Stilly Doe': 40-year mystery solved in Snohomish County thanks to DNA
ARLINGTON, Wash. — DNA helped solve the decades-old mystery of whose body was found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington in 1980. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified "Stilly Doe" as Othaniel Philip Ames, also known as Otie, an 82-year-old man who went missing in 1980. On July...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 9, 2022
LYNDEN — Treat yourself to a dazzling display of lights at Lynden’s 32nd annual Edaleen Dairy Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3.
KING-5
2022 election results for Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties
Voters from Bellingham to Oak Harbor, Mount Vernon and Burlington to Friday Harbor will weigh in on a number of statewide, federal and local races in 2022. Track Nov. 8 general election results across counties across northwest Washington state, including races in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, and Island counties. An...
Over 50 families still displaced one year after historic Whatcom County flooding
SUMAS, Wash. — A year after historic flooding in Whatcom County, dozens of people whose homes sustained severe damage are still displaced. Many are unlikely to move back in before 2023. A cold November wind blows through the walls of the home belonging to Cristian and Emily Colacillo, which...
‘These are the doughnuts you dream of.’ Poll finds the best doughnuts in Whatcom County
The local bakery you voted as having the best doughnuts is also known for its ice cream and friendly service.
Here’s when cold snap could bring snow to Whatcom County
Bellingham will open an overnight shelter as temperatures drop below freezing.
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowboy Church in Skagit County celebrates its rural roots, gathering every Sunday in a horse arena on the family farm of Pastor Roy Swihart. Last year, 500 people filed into the Cowboy Church for a service of a different kind. They listened for hours...
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
whatcomtalk.com
Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers
Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
