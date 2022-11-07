ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Snow arrives on Olympic Peninsula

Snow has come to the Olympic Peninsula. About 5.4 inches of snow accumulated Monday just south of Sequim, with 5 inches recorded in neighboring areas, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Sequim recorded 1-2 inches of snowfall, while Port Angeles saw nearly 3 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike...
PORT ANGELES, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Water over I-5 on Monday

Northbound I-5 traffic ran into an unexpected slowdown on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mercer as drivers had to navigate significant water on the freeway lanes. Then at 7pm the left southbound lane just past Northgate had to be closed because of water over the roadway. Meanwhile, in Snohomish county,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Wind advisory issued for Monday into Tuesday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory early today, Monday, November 7th, that will be in effect from 10am today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns that sustained northeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph are...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Whatcom County to host Birch Bay meeting to discuss flooding predictions

Whatcom County government and an environmental consulting firm are hosting a community meeting on flood vulnerability and risk assessment 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Birch Bay State Park’s BP Heron Center. The meeting will focus on the Whatcom County Coastal and Riverine Compound Flood Vulnerability and Risk Assessment...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Here’s a recap of Friday night’s storm and weekend cleanup

PORT ANGELES – About 8,000 Clallam PUD customers lost power after the worst of Friday night’s windstorm had passed. Today that number is less than 100, but the PUD’s Nicole Hartman says there’s a new problem that’s keeping those very tired crews busy still; heavy wet snow in higher elevations.
PORT ANGELES, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers

Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy