Bay County, FL

Motorcyclist dead and two others seriously injured in Bay County traffic crash

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — A motorcyclist is dead and two other people are seriously injured after a traffic crash Friday.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred about 4 p.m. near County Road 2301 and Kiser Street in northern Bay County near Youngstown.

The release notes a sport utility vehicle driven by a 75-year-old man from Youngstown was stopped at a stop sign at County Road 2301 and Kiser Street. It was carrying a 74-year-old female passenger from Youngstown.

Another fatal motorcycle crash:Bay County man, 62, dies in Tuesday morning motorcycle accident

Panama City:Motorcyclist, 47, dies Tuesday in head-on collision with truck in Callaway

At about that time, a motorcycle driven by a 31-year-old man from Youngstown was traveling north on County Road 2301.

The driver of the SUV attempted to turn left onto County Road 2301 and pulled in front of the motorcycle, which struck the side of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were seriously injured in the crash, and the motorcyclist was killed, FHP said.

Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

