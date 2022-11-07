ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

63% Of Android Users Think This Brand Makes The Most Reliable Phones - SlashGear Survey

Picking out a new Android smartphone can be equal parts exciting and daunting. There are lots of different brands available these days, and seeing as some of them release multiple phones every year, it's hard to pick the best option. An important consideration is whether the phone is sturdy enough to stand the test of time, because who likes to deal with things slowing down or breaking before being ready to upgrade? If you're wondering which smartphone brand makes the most reliable devices, we've asked our readers for their opinions, and we now know the answer.
SlashGear

Amazon Upgrades Its Delivery Drone With Next-Gen MK30

Amazon is committed to its vision of autonomous package delivery via drone. In a multiyear development process that has seen both progress and setbacks, the global retailer has finally reached a testing phase. Key to that phase will be a brand new design for a delivery drone, one tricked out with the absolute latest in unmanned flight technology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SlashGear

Spotify And Google Roll Out User Choice Billing On Android Smartphones

Spotify users will now have the option to pay for subscriptions and other premium items in the app using a third-party payment system, instead of the system facilitated by the Google Play Store. Thanks to a third-party payment pipeline, Spotify won't be forced to pay Google a healthy 30% cut of all in-app transactions. Whether Spotify passes on those benefits to customers with lowered costs remains to be seen.
SlashGear

Musk Kills Remote Work At Twitter While Setting Big Subscription Goal

The Twitter acquisition saga continues, but if you were hoping for happy news, you might be disappointed. Elon Musk, the brand-new CEO of Twitter, has sent out his first email addressing his employees. In lieu of a warm greeting, the billionaire broke some bad news, saying that there was "no way to sugarcoat the message." The email makes it pretty clear who's the boss now, and if Twitter had a certain kind of work culture before, it certainly seems like things will be different now.
SlashGear

Chinese YouTuber Beats Apple To Make The First Foldable iPhone

Foldable smartphones have been around for a while now, and Samsung is leading the charge with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Other smartphone brands, including Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, have also jumped onto the foldable smartphones bandwagon over the past few years — albeit with limited success. However, one company that has stayed away from the foldable fanfare is Apple. Despite coming across multiple reports claiming Apple has been toying around with the idea of a foldable smartphone, it is now evident that the company has no such immediate plans. This was even corroborated by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who, earlier this year, claimed that there is little chance of Apple making a foldable iPhone before 2025 (via Twitter).
SlashGear

Twitter's Laid Off Workers In Africa Say They Weren't Offered Severance Pay

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, insists that the company had no option but to cut down its workforce because "the company is losing over $4M/day." In addition to that, Twitter is planning to introduce a $7.99 monthly subscription for a blue badge that will be available to all users. Elon Musk has also floated the idea of bringing back Vine to take on TikTok.
SlashGear

Where To Find The Voicemail Settings On Your iPhone

Having your voicemail activated on your iPhone is beneficial for a variety of reasons. You can effectively prioritize timely conversations and postpone ones that don't necessarily require your immediate attention. If you happen to receive a massive amount of robocalls from phone numbers that aren't saved in your contacts, setting up your voicemail is a good way of identifying them and potentially blocking future contact.
SlashGear

Belkin MagSafe Continuity Camera Mount Review: Finally, A Good MacBook Webcam

Surprisingly, one of the most talked-about highlights from Apple's macOS Ventura reveal was a small accessory from Belkin. Officially branded as the "Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks" (we'll refer to it as the "Belkin mount" or" Belkin adapter"), it takes advantage of Continuity Camera. This built-in software feature replaces your MacBook's webcam with the iPhone's far superior camera. The $30 accessory provides a massive webcam update with a smooth design and an affordable price to boot.
SlashGear

Elon Musk Vows To Remove Twitter's Old, 'Corrupt' Verification Checkmarks

Another day, another Twitter change courtesy of Elon Musk. After Musk bought the platform for a whopping $44 billion, he set right out to make changes, all with the purpose of making Twitter profitable. It might take a while to dig his way back out from under the debt, but Musk is determined to try, and a large part of the plan seems to lie in the Twitter verification system as well as the Twitter Blue subscription.
SlashGear

Mistakes People Make When Buying Graphics Cards

When everything goes correctly, buying a graphics card can make for an exciting experience. There is nothing like the feeling of getting your new card, installing it into your computer, and eagerly checking out what it can do. Like any computer upgrade, there are potential pitfalls if you haven't done your research.
SlashGear

5 Pros And 5 Cons To Amazon's Ring Alarm Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Smart home security systems come with all kinds of features these days, you can choose between SimpliSafe, Wyze, Vivint, ADT Command, Ring Alarm, and more. Each brand's hardware has its own advantages, some may be cheaper (a rarity, as most are expensive), while others offer extensive configuration options. Today we're taking a peek at Amazon Ring Alarm Pro as a candidate for the best all-around security system for the average consumer.
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy