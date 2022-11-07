Read full article on original website
Related
Leitz Phone 2 Is Leica's Newest Android Handset For Photographers
Leica is back with a second-generation version of its Leitz Phone. The Android handset, which was made by Sharp, sports a huge camera and an iconic red dot.
63% Of Android Users Think This Brand Makes The Most Reliable Phones - SlashGear Survey
Picking out a new Android smartphone can be equal parts exciting and daunting. There are lots of different brands available these days, and seeing as some of them release multiple phones every year, it's hard to pick the best option. An important consideration is whether the phone is sturdy enough to stand the test of time, because who likes to deal with things slowing down or breaking before being ready to upgrade? If you're wondering which smartphone brand makes the most reliable devices, we've asked our readers for their opinions, and we now know the answer.
Amazon Upgrades Its Delivery Drone With Next-Gen MK30
Amazon is committed to its vision of autonomous package delivery via drone. In a multiyear development process that has seen both progress and setbacks, the global retailer has finally reached a testing phase. Key to that phase will be a brand new design for a delivery drone, one tricked out with the absolute latest in unmanned flight technology.
Tesla Just Made Its Charging Plug An Open Standard: Why That's A Huge Deal
Tesla is opening its charging technology to other car makers, called the North American Charging Standard. It remains to be seen if others will adopt it.
The Pontiac Trans Sport Concept Was A Futuristic Minivan Ahead Of Its Time
The Pontiac Trans Sport minivan had a peculiar design and a history. It was pretty awesome looking, but it's a far cry from what was actually sold.
Twitter Reveals How It'll Label Users Who Are Actually Verified
Twitter's plan to give anyone who pays a blue verified badge has proven controversial, so the company is going to use another label for actual verification.
Spotify And Google Roll Out User Choice Billing On Android Smartphones
Spotify users will now have the option to pay for subscriptions and other premium items in the app using a third-party payment system, instead of the system facilitated by the Google Play Store. Thanks to a third-party payment pipeline, Spotify won't be forced to pay Google a healthy 30% cut of all in-app transactions. Whether Spotify passes on those benefits to customers with lowered costs remains to be seen.
Twitter's 'Official' Check Marks Are Apparently Back Again
After sunsetting them almost immediately after these labels were introduced, the "Official" check mark on Twitter has returned — but only for a few brands.
Second-Gen OPPO Find N Could Be The Lightest Foldable Phone Yet
As rumors emerge of the successor to the OPPO Find N, the reported weight reduction in the new model could make it the lightest foldable phone ever made.
Latest Windows 11 Preview Build Tests Big Task Manager Changes
Windows 11 Preview Build 22621.891 has arrived for Insiders, and it brings with it two key changes to Task Manager, which recently got a design update.
Musk Kills Remote Work At Twitter While Setting Big Subscription Goal
The Twitter acquisition saga continues, but if you were hoping for happy news, you might be disappointed. Elon Musk, the brand-new CEO of Twitter, has sent out his first email addressing his employees. In lieu of a warm greeting, the billionaire broke some bad news, saying that there was "no way to sugarcoat the message." The email makes it pretty clear who's the boss now, and if Twitter had a certain kind of work culture before, it certainly seems like things will be different now.
Chinese YouTuber Beats Apple To Make The First Foldable iPhone
Foldable smartphones have been around for a while now, and Samsung is leading the charge with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Other smartphone brands, including Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, have also jumped onto the foldable smartphones bandwagon over the past few years — albeit with limited success. However, one company that has stayed away from the foldable fanfare is Apple. Despite coming across multiple reports claiming Apple has been toying around with the idea of a foldable smartphone, it is now evident that the company has no such immediate plans. This was even corroborated by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who, earlier this year, claimed that there is little chance of Apple making a foldable iPhone before 2025 (via Twitter).
Razer's Customizable Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 And PC Controller Costs A Pretty Penny
Razer is back with another controller for competitive gamers, specifically those who are loyal to the PlayStation 5 and who have a generous gaming budget.
Twitter's Laid Off Workers In Africa Say They Weren't Offered Severance Pay
Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, insists that the company had no option but to cut down its workforce because "the company is losing over $4M/day." In addition to that, Twitter is planning to introduce a $7.99 monthly subscription for a blue badge that will be available to all users. Elon Musk has also floated the idea of bringing back Vine to take on TikTok.
Where To Find The Voicemail Settings On Your iPhone
Having your voicemail activated on your iPhone is beneficial for a variety of reasons. You can effectively prioritize timely conversations and postpone ones that don't necessarily require your immediate attention. If you happen to receive a massive amount of robocalls from phone numbers that aren't saved in your contacts, setting up your voicemail is a good way of identifying them and potentially blocking future contact.
Belkin MagSafe Continuity Camera Mount Review: Finally, A Good MacBook Webcam
Surprisingly, one of the most talked-about highlights from Apple's macOS Ventura reveal was a small accessory from Belkin. Officially branded as the "Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks" (we'll refer to it as the "Belkin mount" or" Belkin adapter"), it takes advantage of Continuity Camera. This built-in software feature replaces your MacBook's webcam with the iPhone's far superior camera. The $30 accessory provides a massive webcam update with a smooth design and an affordable price to boot.
Elon Musk Vows To Remove Twitter's Old, 'Corrupt' Verification Checkmarks
Another day, another Twitter change courtesy of Elon Musk. After Musk bought the platform for a whopping $44 billion, he set right out to make changes, all with the purpose of making Twitter profitable. It might take a while to dig his way back out from under the debt, but Musk is determined to try, and a large part of the plan seems to lie in the Twitter verification system as well as the Twitter Blue subscription.
Mistakes People Make When Buying Graphics Cards
When everything goes correctly, buying a graphics card can make for an exciting experience. There is nothing like the feeling of getting your new card, installing it into your computer, and eagerly checking out what it can do. Like any computer upgrade, there are potential pitfalls if you haven't done your research.
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
This month has proven difficult for staff at Twitter and Meta, and now it looks like Amazon may be joining their ranks as another big company hit by layoffs.
5 Pros And 5 Cons To Amazon's Ring Alarm Pro
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Smart home security systems come with all kinds of features these days, you can choose between SimpliSafe, Wyze, Vivint, ADT Command, Ring Alarm, and more. Each brand's hardware has its own advantages, some may be cheaper (a rarity, as most are expensive), while others offer extensive configuration options. Today we're taking a peek at Amazon Ring Alarm Pro as a candidate for the best all-around security system for the average consumer.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0