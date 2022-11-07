Read full article on original website
Can Retail CX Keep Up With the Demands of Earlier Holiday Shopping?
Rising prices, ballooning interest rates, and fresh memories of last year’s supply chain shortages — these are a few of the factors pushing holiday retail spending earlier than ever before. In fact, a recent Bankrate survey showed that half of consumers planned on starting their holiday shopping by Oct. 31. This stands in stark contrast to previous years, when the majority of transactions occurred between Black Friday and the Wednesday before Christmas. How are retailers responding to this shift in consumer behavior — and are their customer experience (CX) operations ready for the months ahead?
Recouping Product Value: How Retailers Can Regain the 66% Product Value Lost During the Returns Process
Returns without technology solutions currently lose 66 percent of product value. Between wages, transportation, merchandise value loss and disposition loss, this totals about $65.50 per item on the average e-commerce order. Due to record fuel prices and supply chain disruptions, some major retailers are even considering letting customers keep their...
Fashion Brand Struts to Lightning 50 Success Using Inventory Planner
Some retail brands are born in boardrooms, others are created in more unconventional circumstances — and J Brooks Boutique, an Atlanta-based online fashion business, is one of those brands. In 2016, its founder, Jessica (Jes) Brooks, bought a sewing machine from a catalog using points she earned as a reward for her performance in her 9-5 role as a data analyst.
Nordstrom Earns Top Ranking in Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers Report
Nordstrom has long been recognized in the retail industry as an innovator and trailblazer, bringing new ideas and formats to market in an effort to best meet the needs of its customers. That reputation now extends to omnichannel services and experiences. The upscale department store chain earned the No. 1 spot in Total Retail's sixth annual Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers report.
How to Reset Your Inventory Management Strategy
Brands and retailers have never seen anything like this — rapidly changing consumer preferences, ongoing supply chain disruptions, an influx of inventory for some, all under the cloud of a looming recession. Anticipating consumer behavior in this market is challenging. And being able to get what you need when you need it is complex, which can make inventory planning and management feel like an incredibly frustrating gamble. Inventory strategies are evolving and brands that adopt innovative tactics to overcome the challenges of this strange market will thrive in spite of current conditions and whatever uncertainties the future may hold.
Target Debuts New Larger-Format Store Focused on Online Fulfillment
Target has unveiled plans for its next-generation store design. At nearly 150,000 square feet, the retailer's new larger-format stores will optimize additional space in an effort to support same-day fulfillment services and deliver on its stores-as-hubs strategy for fulfillment of online orders. The new store format recently debuted in Katy, Texas, outside Houston, and is more than 20,000 square feet larger than the chain’s standard locations. The larger stores will offer a full range of merchandise, including an expanded food-and-beverage section, while also featuring backroom fulfillment space that's five times larger than previous spaces.
