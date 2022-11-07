ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Fargo woman identified in fatal crash

MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
MILBANK, SD
valleynewslive.com

Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo woman dies in crash near Milbank, S.D.

MILBANK, S.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision west of Milbank in eastern South Dakota. Josephine Jacobawi, 28, was driving a van on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. Jacobawi died at the scene. The...
MILBANK, SD
valleynewslive.com

I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave. Officials say it started around 4 am. The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eilsen Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota saw heavy snow on Thursday

(Undated)--Parts of Minnesota and North Dakota saw some heavy snow on Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 for a time yesterday. State officials also warned drivers yesterday not to use GPS to try to find secondary roads, which could block roadways.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol arrests North Dakota woman, seizes fentanyl

KEARNEY - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Dakota woman after discovering nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during an Interstate 80 traffic stop, Monday night. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 parked on the shoulder of I-80 near...
FARGO, ND
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
MAHNOMEN, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Winter Weather and Icy Conditions Hit Lakes Area

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An early season winter storm has brought with it icy conditions delaying schools, businesses and making travel difficult throughout the Lakes Area. Freezing rain and drizzle Thursday night has coated many roadways. The National Weather Service expects Thursday to remain windy with wind speeds 20-40 mph.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
MOORHEAD, MN
KNOX News Radio

Weather Related Announcements

A BLIZZARD WARNING is posted for much of the region from midnight to 4:00 a.m. CST Friday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I -29 from Fargo to Grand Forks. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are still present. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Wintery blast set to hit the region

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live’s First Alert StormTeam is forecasting heavy snow and ice accumulation, with snow picking up throughout the day Thursday. Click here for the live updates on closings and delays. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect:. THURSDAY:. We will start...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
MAPLETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo woman arrested for spitting on paramedics and assaulting officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35-year-old Alissa Koval of Fargo was arrested early Sunday morning after Fargo PD say she spat on paramedics before assaulting an officer. Authorities say emergency crews responded to a disturbance call just before 5 a.m. When they arrived they found Koval, who was believed...
FARGO, ND

