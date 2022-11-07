Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
valleynewslive.com
Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
kfgo.com
Fargo woman dies in crash near Milbank, S.D.
MILBANK, S.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision west of Milbank in eastern South Dakota. Josephine Jacobawi, 28, was driving a van on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. Jacobawi died at the scene. The...
valleynewslive.com
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
valleynewslive.com
Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave. Officials say it started around 4 am. The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.
kfgo.com
Early morning fire damages DQ Grill and Chill on 13th Avenue S. in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire has damaged the DQ Grill & Chill at 3201 13th Avenue South in Fargo. Police responded to burglar and fire alarms at the fast food restaurant just after 4 a.m. Friday. Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Ness says police and first fire units on the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eilsen Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
voiceofalexandria.com
Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota saw heavy snow on Thursday
(Undated)--Parts of Minnesota and North Dakota saw some heavy snow on Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 for a time yesterday. State officials also warned drivers yesterday not to use GPS to try to find secondary roads, which could block roadways.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol arrests North Dakota woman, seizes fentanyl
KEARNEY - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Dakota woman after discovering nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during an Interstate 80 traffic stop, Monday night. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 parked on the shoulder of I-80 near...
Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
valleynewslive.com
Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Thai restaurant looks to recover after months long street closure on Center Avenue
(Fargo, ND) -- A restaurant owner on Center Avenue in Moorhead talks about the challenges and lost revenue over the past few months when the street was closed for improvements. "It's difficult for the customer to come here and they cannot find a way to come and also the business...
lakesarearadio.net
Winter Weather and Icy Conditions Hit Lakes Area
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An early season winter storm has brought with it icy conditions delaying schools, businesses and making travel difficult throughout the Lakes Area. Freezing rain and drizzle Thursday night has coated many roadways. The National Weather Service expects Thursday to remain windy with wind speeds 20-40 mph.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
KNOX News Radio
Weather Related Announcements
A BLIZZARD WARNING is posted for much of the region from midnight to 4:00 a.m. CST Friday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I -29 from Fargo to Grand Forks. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are still present. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
valleynewslive.com
Wintery blast set to hit the region
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live’s First Alert StormTeam is forecasting heavy snow and ice accumulation, with snow picking up throughout the day Thursday. Click here for the live updates on closings and delays. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect:. THURSDAY:. We will start...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
kvrr.com
Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested for spitting on paramedics and assaulting officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 35-year-old Alissa Koval of Fargo was arrested early Sunday morning after Fargo PD say she spat on paramedics before assaulting an officer. Authorities say emergency crews responded to a disturbance call just before 5 a.m. When they arrived they found Koval, who was believed...
