A BLIZZARD WARNING is posted for much of the region from midnight to 4:00 a.m. CST Friday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I -29 from Fargo to Grand Forks. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are still present. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO