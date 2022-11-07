Brands and retailers have never seen anything like this — rapidly changing consumer preferences, ongoing supply chain disruptions, an influx of inventory for some, all under the cloud of a looming recession. Anticipating consumer behavior in this market is challenging. And being able to get what you need when you need it is complex, which can make inventory planning and management feel like an incredibly frustrating gamble. Inventory strategies are evolving and brands that adopt innovative tactics to overcome the challenges of this strange market will thrive in spite of current conditions and whatever uncertainties the future may hold.

1 DAY AGO