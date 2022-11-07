ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball executes on both ends, dominates Bethune-Cookman 101-49

No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball routed Bethune-Cookman University 101-49 in its second game of the season. Coming off a strong, yet incomplete performance against Morehead State University on Nov. 7, the Hoosiers mended many of their previous wounds and capitalized on their strengths. They exceeded expectations in several different areas, and there were multiple facets contributing to the dominant win.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Set pieces, composed defending give Indiana men’s soccer revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal

The floodlights at Ludwig Field abruptly shut off, casting a darkness over those donning checkered clothes in the stands. When the power outage swept over the stadium, there was still a minute or two left to be played in Indiana men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The eerie moment served as a sign of the inevitable, as soon enough the Hoosiers closed out the Terrapins for a 2-1 victory and pulled the switch on their foe's chances of winning both conference titles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer defeats No. 6 Maryland in nail-biting 2-1 upset, advances to B1G finals

Remnants of purple smoke, which filled the night sky after freshman forward Colin Griffith pulled No. 6 Maryland within one, loomed eerily over Indiana men’s soccer’s penalty area. The Hoosiers — fighting to ward off the unremitting attacking onslaught from the Terrapins — maintained composure through a brief stadium power outage and jeers from the raucous home crowd.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Local music scene: Nov. 10-16

Local music scene: Nov. 10-16

As the weather gets colder, house venues switch their backyard celebrations to basement shows. Local bars and houses will host touring and local musicians. Bloomington indie psych folk artist Connor McLaren and local band The Strangers will perform at 10 p.m. at The Bluebird. Doors will open at 9 p.m. and the tickets are $5 for the 21+ crowd.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Helen Rummel named spring 2023 editor-in-chief

The IU Student Media Publications Board met Friday, Nov. 11 and has elected senior Helen Rummel as the spring 2023 editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student. Rummel joined the IDS staff her freshman year as a student reporter. She has worked as an arts and news reporter and as a news, managing and investigations editor.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions

Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jacobs School of Music to premiere ‘Hansel and Gretel’ Nov. 11

As soon as the curtain rises on the Musical Arts Center stage and performers dressed as woodland animals prance through the audience, it is clear director Candace Evans has created something magical. Jacobs School of Music will present the “Hansel and Gretel” opera with two different casts at 7:30 p.m....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Granger, McKinney, Sensenstein elected to Bloomington Township Board, Feferman elected Trustee

Voters elected three Democrats, Dorothy Granger, Barbara McKinney and Elizabeth Sensenstein to the Bloomington Township Board and elected Democrat Efrat Feferman as Township Trustee. As Township Board members, Granger, McKinney and Sensenstein will advise the Trustee. They’ll also approve the township budget, tax rate, Trustee report, appropriations and borrowing of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Members of Indiana House of Representative elected

Monroe County residents voted to elect four members of the Indiana House of Representatives Tuesday. The seats for District 60, 61, 62 and 46 were up for election this year. Bob Heaton, the Republican incumbent for Indiana House District 46, has won against Democratic opponent Kurtis Cummings. Heaton received 69% of the vote.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Nationwide undergraduate enrollment numbers decline for second year in a row

A new National Student Clearinghouse Research Center study found that nationwide undergraduate enrollment rates have declined for the second year in a row. There has been a consistent decline since 2020, but the decline has slowed to close to pre-pandemic rates and was not as dramatic as previous years. The...

