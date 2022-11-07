Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball executes on both ends, dominates Bethune-Cookman 101-49
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball routed Bethune-Cookman University 101-49 in its second game of the season. Coming off a strong, yet incomplete performance against Morehead State University on Nov. 7, the Hoosiers mended many of their previous wounds and capitalized on their strengths. They exceeded expectations in several different areas, and there were multiple facets contributing to the dominant win.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball beats Bethune-Cookman 101-49, lights it up from 3-point range
Senior forward Miller Kopp’s celebrations after his 3-point shots were largely subdued, limited to fist pumps and points to his teammates. His confidence, however, wasn’t limited at all. Led by Kopp’s four 3-pointers, Indiana men’s basketball cruised to a 101-49 drubbing of Bethune-Cookman University on Thursday night....
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s tennis fall season concludes after 2022 Roberta Alison Fall Classic
Last weekend, Indiana women’s tennis closed out its fall season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as it competed in the 34th annual Roberta Alison Fall Classic. Led by graduate transfer Lauren Lemonds, the Hoosiers put up an impressive fight against opponents from top-ranked programs across the two-day event. Lemonds headlined the...
Indiana Daily Student
Old friendships rekindled as Indiana men’s basketball prepares to play Bethune-Cookman
Indiana men’s basketball has never faced Bethune-Cookman University before, but that doesn’t mean the two teams don’t have any connection. The squads are tied together by their head coaches, Indiana’s Mike Woodson and Bethune-Cookman's Reggie Theus, once teammates on the Kansas City and Sacramento Kings and still good friends now.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball to face No. 16 Penn State and No. 9 Minnesota this weekend
Indiana volleyball is on a three-match losing streak with a 6-8 record in the conference after losing to Wisconsin on the road Nov. 6. Indiana has an opportunity Friday to break this cycle and improve its resume with a ranked win against No. 16 Penn State or a win against No. 9 Minnesota on Sunday.
Indiana Daily Student
Set pieces, composed defending give Indiana men’s soccer revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal
The floodlights at Ludwig Field abruptly shut off, casting a darkness over those donning checkered clothes in the stands. When the power outage swept over the stadium, there was still a minute or two left to be played in Indiana men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The eerie moment served as a sign of the inevitable, as soon enough the Hoosiers closed out the Terrapins for a 2-1 victory and pulled the switch on their foe's chances of winning both conference titles.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer defeats No. 6 Maryland in nail-biting 2-1 upset, advances to B1G finals
Remnants of purple smoke, which filled the night sky after freshman forward Colin Griffith pulled No. 6 Maryland within one, loomed eerily over Indiana men’s soccer’s penalty area. The Hoosiers — fighting to ward off the unremitting attacking onslaught from the Terrapins — maintained composure through a brief stadium power outage and jeers from the raucous home crowd.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Ranking Indiana football’s six losses from most to least entertaining
Indiana football’s losing streak extended to six games after a miserable 45-14 loss to Penn State Saturday. As the Nittany Lions ran up the score, it became quite a snooze fest in Bloomington. Looking ahead to a matchup at Ohio State this coming Saturday, things aren’t looking so hot...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men's tennis duo claims doubles crown after strong showing at Big Ten Championships
Juniors Michael Andre and Ilya Tiraspolsky took home the doubles title for Indiana men’s tennis with the team wrapped up the fall season over the weekend at the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ten Hoosiers competed in the weekend event, with freshman Sam Landau...
Indiana Daily Student
School of Medicine to build new medical education and research building in Indianapolis
Indiana University School of Medicine started building on Oct. 19 in Indianapolis, Indiana to create a $230 million medical education and research building. . At the facility west of Senate Avenue and south of the IU Neurosciences Research Center on 16th Street, this building will stand 11 stories tall and take up 326,200 square feet of land.
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Nov. 10-16
As the weather gets colder, house venues switch their backyard celebrations to basement shows. Local bars and houses will host touring and local musicians. Bloomington indie psych folk artist Connor McLaren and local band The Strangers will perform at 10 p.m. at The Bluebird. Doors will open at 9 p.m. and the tickets are $5 for the 21+ crowd.
Indiana Daily Student
Helen Rummel named spring 2023 editor-in-chief
The IU Student Media Publications Board met Friday, Nov. 11 and has elected senior Helen Rummel as the spring 2023 editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student. Rummel joined the IDS staff her freshman year as a student reporter. She has worked as an arts and news reporter and as a news, managing and investigations editor.
Indiana Daily Student
Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions
Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
Indiana Daily Student
New Hope for Families Shelter to celebrate fourth annual Hope for the Holidays tree auction
Local unhoused shelter New Hope for Families will welcome Bloomington to the fourth annual Hope for the Holidays Tree Extravaganza and Auction from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 15-17 at Switchyard Park. Sponsored by Catalent, the celebration will invite visitors to view more than 60 elaborate holiday trees decorated by local businesses,...
Indiana Daily Student
Jacobs School of Music to premiere ‘Hansel and Gretel’ Nov. 11
As soon as the curtain rises on the Musical Arts Center stage and performers dressed as woodland animals prance through the audience, it is clear director Candace Evans has created something magical. Jacobs School of Music will present the “Hansel and Gretel” opera with two different casts at 7:30 p.m....
Indiana Daily Student
Granger, McKinney, Sensenstein elected to Bloomington Township Board, Feferman elected Trustee
Voters elected three Democrats, Dorothy Granger, Barbara McKinney and Elizabeth Sensenstein to the Bloomington Township Board and elected Democrat Efrat Feferman as Township Trustee. As Township Board members, Granger, McKinney and Sensenstein will advise the Trustee. They’ll also approve the township budget, tax rate, Trustee report, appropriations and borrowing of...
Indiana Daily Student
Members of Indiana House of Representative elected
Monroe County residents voted to elect four members of the Indiana House of Representatives Tuesday. The seats for District 60, 61, 62 and 46 were up for election this year. Bob Heaton, the Republican incumbent for Indiana House District 46, has won against Democratic opponent Kurtis Cummings. Heaton received 69% of the vote.
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Indiana Daily Student
Nationwide undergraduate enrollment numbers decline for second year in a row
A new National Student Clearinghouse Research Center study found that nationwide undergraduate enrollment rates have declined for the second year in a row. There has been a consistent decline since 2020, but the decline has slowed to close to pre-pandemic rates and was not as dramatic as previous years. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Man arrested in connection with 2020 fatal shooting of IU student in New York City
New York City Police arrested a man on Nov. 3 in connection to the murder of an IU student in October 2020. Police arrested William Freeman, 26, in connection with the murder of IU student Ethan Williams, 20, according to a Fox59 article. Freeman was preliminarily charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 3.
