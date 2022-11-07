Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: Crash leads to Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A crash involving a commercial vehicle has led to a lane closure on Interstate 85, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened near the 44 mile marker in Macon County at around 5:01 a.m. on Nov. 11. ALEA says one southbound lane of I-85 is blocked for an […]
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
Train blocks McCrackin Street and Juliette Road in Monroe County
JULIETTE, Ga. — A train is blocking McCrackin Street and Juliette Road on Thursday morning. The crossing arms are malfunctioning according to an alert from the Monroe County Sheriff's office app. A technician has been notified but there is no estimated time for repair. They ask drivers to use...
Thousands of speeding tickets later, why is Bibb Co. offering a grace period for speeders
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Here's how it works, school lights flash to indicate reduced speed. If you go 11 miles per hour over, you get a ticket. The same goes for the normal speed limit when the lights aren't flashing. Still, drivers are getting hit. "I got 20 tickets over about...
Power outage in Eastman
EASTMAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Emergency Management Agency has issued a notice that there is a widespread power outage in Eastman due to a downed power line. Highway 341 around South Dodge Elementary is closed while crews work to repair the lines and the power company has been notified. The...
'A fair start': Macon-Bibb starts temporary grace period for school zone speeding offenders
MACON, Ga. — Several of you might have recently received a speeding ticket in the mail. Macon-Bibb County says they'll have a temporary grace period for people caught speeding in a school zone and got tickets from one of those cameras. Several speed zone school cameras have been popping...
North Central Health District closed until Monday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The North Central Health District has announced that its offices are closed for the day, due to incoming severe weather, in a Facebook post. The offices closed at 11:00 A.M. for the safety of clients and staff and all clinical, WIC, and environmental health services will remain closed until Monday.
Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
South Dooly/State Route 90: Accident involving vehicle and train
MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- South Dooly Street and State Route 90 are temporarily closed as police investigate an accident involving a vehicle and a train. Please avoid the area surrounding the train track below the Montezuma Police Department. We will provide further updates as details unfold. Check back in...
VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign
PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
Bibb County making temporary changes to school zone speeding cameras
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Changes are coming to the school zone speeding camera in Macon-Bibb County. In a media release, Macon-Bibb County leaders announced a temporary grace period for camera-enforced school speed limits. These changes will be effective November 9, 2022, and will last through November 18, 2022. The...
M&M Grocery reopens after crime forces temporary closure
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A convenience store on Montpelier has reopened after a past of criminal activity prompted the county to close its doors back in September, following a drive-by shooting. M&M Grocery is back in business but with a few changes put into place, such as a mandatory surveillance...
'Somebody is going to get hit': Speeders not obeying 2-way stop at intersection on Elkan, Thrasher avenues
MACON, Ga. — One family in a South Macon neighborhood are asking folks to give them a "brake" when driving in the intersection of Elkan and Thrasher avenues. They say folks just don't want to obey the two way stop signs there and it's driving them crazy. 13WMAZ’s Jessica...
Developers to ask Bibb County leaders to approve 132-unit apartment complex on Bass Road
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A growing development in north Macon is now poised to get a new set of apartments if a proposal is approved by Bibb County leaders. In documents obtained by WGXA News, a developer is planning a four-story, 132-unit apartment complex on 5.5 acres of land on Bass Road. The property at the center of the proposal is located behind the Watercrest Memory Care Facility bordering Providence Blvd.
Fire and Ice exhibition comes back to Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Art Alliance's Fire and Ice exhibition is back in Carolyn Crayton Park. Whether you're into collecting glass and ceramics or just want some new holiday decorations or home goods, then the Round Building in the park is the place to be. There's more to...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad work to cause closures at crossings in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Milledgeville's Public Works Department has issued a notice that some railroad crossings will be closed for two to three days for railroad repairs. The work began at 9:00 Monday morning and is expected to continue through Wednesday or longer. CSX is working to...
Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
Crisp County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crisp County Deputies arrested and charged 41-year-old Roger Fairbank and 36-year-old Brandie Willis for trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with a turn light and brake light signal violation, and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance. A Crisp County Deputy had stopped their...
'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
