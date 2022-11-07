ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man in critical condition, Missouri woman seriously injured in truck crash

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN — One man is in critical condition and a woman was seriously injured after a truck ran off the road and struck a utility pole Saturday.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred about 4:50 a.m. near U.S. 231 and Jadewood Circle in Youngstown, an unincorporated community in northern Bay County.

The release notes a 38-year-old man from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was driving a truck along U.S. 231. He had a 33-year-old female passenger from Goodman, Missouri.

The truck ran off the road, hit a utility pole and overturned, ejecting both people from the vehicle.

The driver was critically injured and passenger was seriously injured, the FHP said.

Panama City News Herald

