King County, WA

King County opens extra beds, extends hours for overnight shelter as temperatures drop

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
SEATTLE — King County is reactivating its severe cold weather response as temperatures are set to fall below freezing this week.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is launching its emergency mode Monday for emergency supplies and funds. The Compass Housing Alliance will open extra beds and extend its hours through Friday.

Details:

  • Enter at 210 Alaskan Way South, across from the ferry terminal.
  • Day Center extended hours Sunday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 24/7 overnight Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • 60 bed capacity.
  • Breakfast and dinner served.

Cold weather shelter services may be expanded depending on need.

Day centers for all adults and youth can be found at this link.

Comments

Riots2Revolutions
4d ago

total disregard to the homeless, taking no consideration to human rights like couples, couples even with children, couples with pets, couples with possessions like electrical devices to charge or even possessions like generators, which doesn't require help at all to stay warm or charge devices, people with severe mental Illness, people with severe and contagious infections, nothing is considered at all people should sue king county for violation of the 8th amendment



