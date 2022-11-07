King County opens extra beds, extends hours for overnight shelter as temperatures drop

SEATTLE — King County is reactivating its severe cold weather response as temperatures are set to fall below freezing this week.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is launching its emergency mode Monday for emergency supplies and funds. The Compass Housing Alliance will open extra beds and extend its hours through Friday.

Details:

Enter at 210 Alaskan Way South, across from the ferry terminal.

Day Center extended hours Sunday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

24/7 overnight Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

60 bed capacity.

Breakfast and dinner served.

Cold weather shelter services may be expanded depending on need.

Day centers for all adults and youth can be found at this link.

