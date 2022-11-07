On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence of 35202 120th ST NW in rural Warren for a single-story house fire. Deputies arrived on the scene and noticed the home was engulfed in flames. The homeowner was notified, and it was confirmed there were no occupants inside at this time.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO