trfradio.com
Slushy Road Blamed for Single Vehicle Accident in Pennington County
A “slushy road” caused a vehicle to tip on its side Wednesday in Thief River Falls. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Antony E. Rivera Cook of Burnsville lost control of the 2018 ISU he was driving at 400th Avenue and 140th Street Northeast. The vehicle reportedly entered the ditch and tipped. No injuries reported.
boreal.org
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - November 8, 2022. A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
valleynewslive.com
Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
trfradio.com
Name Released in Fatal Cass County Accident
A name has been released in the fatal accident involving a semi first reported Monday in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Cecelia Marlene Smith, 71, of Cass Lake was killed when the northbound 2017 Hyundai Sonata she was driving crashed head-on with a 2023 Volvo Tractor Trailer driven by Nasim Sharapov, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska.
valleynewslive.com
Injury crash in Norman County
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old woman is suffering non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Norman County on November 7 around 9 p.m. Cassie Trine was driving north bound on Highway 9 when her car left the road and hit multiple signs along with...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF RESPONDS TO HOUSE FIRE IN RURAL WARREN
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence of 35202 120th ST NW in rural Warren for a single-story house fire. Deputies arrived on the scene and noticed the home was engulfed in flames. The homeowner was notified, and it was confirmed there were no occupants inside at this time.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol arrests North Dakota woman, seizes fentanyl
KEARNEY - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Dakota woman after discovering nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during an Interstate 80 traffic stop, Monday night. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 parked on the shoulder of I-80 near...
lptv.org
Cass Lake Woman Dies in Head-On Collision West of Pine River
A Cass Lake woman died yesterday in a head-on vehicle collision with a semi-truck west of Pine River. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Nov. 7, 71-year-old Cecelia Smith was traveling northbound on Highway 64 in Ansel Township around 9:49 a.m. A semi-truck driven by Nasim Sharapov, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska was heading southbound in the same location. The vehicle crashed head on. Both vehicles left the roadway and entered the ditch.
valleynewslive.com
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
valleynewslive.com
Alcohol a factor in crash near Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 50-year-old Mahnomen woman was injured in a crash that happened near 240th Ave Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and later rolled. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital...
valleynewslive.com
Polk Co. home engulfed in flames
WARREN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One house in Polk County has been destroyed after a fire broke out just before 7 am. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in rural Warren. Officials say the single-story house was engulfed in flames. There was nobody was...
trfradio.com
3 Year Old Suffers Severe Dog Bite in TRF
Police responded to a severe dog bite call Monday evening in Thief River Falls. Police responded to the residence at 932 Falls Avenue just before 9pm. According to the report ER staff “called with a severe dog bite to the face involving a 3 year old”. The child who was bitten is listed as female.
kfgo.com
Fargo police search for man wanted on felony charge and probation warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is attempting to locate Tremane Rainey, a 22-year-old with no permanent address, for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8″, weighs roughly 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair....
kfgo.com
Police, FBI meet with residents of apartment complex in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Police and the FBI met with residents living at The Arbors in south Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The department said it wanted to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd St. east of Countryside Trailer Court. Police said they sent officers because of what...
kfgo.com
Moorhead taxi cab driver killer sentenced to prison
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) — The man who admitted to killing a taxi driver in Moorhead has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show Sparkman and Kristy...
trfradio.com
Weather Announcements 11/10/2022
Calendar parking for Thief River Falls is taking effect immediately due to the coming snow storm. All activities at St. Bernard’s have been cancelled today. The Anointing Mass has been rescheduled to next Thursday at 1pm. The Fertile Beltrami vs Ogilvie State 9-Man football quarter-final-round game has been moved...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff’s Office Asks for Public’s Help Finding Missing Juvenille
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenille. Braeden Gessell-Gullickson was last seen on Monday, October 31st at his home. He was wearing a black leather jacket, hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Gullickson is 16 years old...
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
